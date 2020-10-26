Vote for continued progress

Share











Hafa adai and tirow! It is that time of the year again to exercise our voting rights and to put our hopes and trust on those of our choosing on the ballot. Since I’ve returned home, I have been employed under the current administration and have also worked very closely with honorable incumbents of the Republican party.

I have been pleased with my experience in working with people that’s keeping our Marianas strong. Progress happens swiftly when people are genuinely committed and determined to work toward achieving the objectives of our goal(s). Naturally, there are hurdles in projects, but above all, progress ensues when everyone’s aimed at resolving obstacles and focused on what needs to be accomplished. When people work together, things get done.

This administration has endured unimaginable disaster after disaster and we’re still working toward progress. We don’t have the luxury to take a break and appreciate our hard work thus far. We’re still having to deal with compounded adversities that’s been extremely challenging or too complex beyond our profession. However, we have continued to be hard at work and focused on building together with the right people, who are just as determined to see progress.

There are two branches of the government that deal with our local economy, and swift progress happens when these two working together. This working relationship between the Legislature and the Executive Branch is especially crucial in times of disaster and emergency as they both have critical roles that impact the livelihood of our community. And in the last three elections and through our unprecedented disasters, this joint effort was critical in our headway today. Yes, there is still much work to be done, but we have come this far as a Commonwealth because people are committed to working for the best interest of our people. And in using you as an example of this, the community’s active cooperation with the health directives and participation in using your mask in public is monumental in our containment of the COVID-19 spread. We worked together in the best interest of our Commonwealth.

Things can only happen if we choose to work together—for each other. Therefore, I am respectfully and very kindly asking for your support and vote for all candidates of the Republican Party. Should this global pandemic worsen, we can only anticipate hard times ahead. Let’s vote to keep the Marianas strong through continued progress!

Yvette R. Sablan

Garapan, Saipan