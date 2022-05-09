LITERARY NOOK
Science and Dreams: Sense and Sensibility
(written on Mother’s Day, May 8, 2022)
Tag: CNMI, life, NOLA, Pepe Batbon
“We are such stuff as dreams are made on, and our little life is rounded with sleep.”
—William Shakespeare, The Tempest
Science Sensibility Sonnet
From our mother’s womb
sisters, brothers, father’s bloom
we thrive —then a tomb
From our father’s sperms
we live long—laugh love and learn
until food for worms
From modern science
to forms of religious reliance
thought balances with compliance
Forgetting common sense
some prefer ignorance
and ride on logic’s fence
tall tales and lies they borrow
truth today is gone tomorrow
scientific knowledge in sorrow
Maybe Dreams be Remembered or Not
It may have been in May but maybe it was not
maybe that could be right and maybe wrong
my memory grows cold then sometimes hot
I just can’t seem to remember that old song
I don’t remember any words from it at all
I sang it to you out in the high school hall
when I wanted to take you to the Junior Ball
you turned and smiled and said give me a call
the memory of my singing it is still inside there
the tune and words seem locked in a cage
as I lose more memories and more white hair
entering deeper into a senile dementia stage
bright lights happen before darkness smothers
All I Have To Do Is Dream, the Everly Brothers.
Joey ‘Pepe Batbon’ Connolly (Special to the Saipan Tribune)
Joey aka Pepe Batbon is a retired educator who taught in the CNMI, NOLA, and LVNV. He is a sonnet practitioner who enjoys stargazing.