Science and Dreams: Sense and Sensibility

“We are such stuff as dreams are made on, and our little life is rounded with sleep.”

—William Shakespeare, The Tempest

Science Sensibility Sonnet

From our mother’s womb

sisters, brothers, father’s bloom

we thrive —then a tomb

From our father’s sperms

we live long—laugh love and learn

until food for worms

From modern science

to forms of religious reliance

thought balances with compliance

Forgetting common sense

some prefer ignorance

and ride on logic’s fence

tall tales and lies they borrow

truth today is gone tomorrow

scientific knowledge in sorrow

Maybe Dreams be Remembered or Not

It may have been in May but maybe it was not

maybe that could be right and maybe wrong

my memory grows cold then sometimes hot

I just can’t seem to remember that old song

I don’t remember any words from it at all

I sang it to you out in the high school hall

when I wanted to take you to the Junior Ball

you turned and smiled and said give me a call

the memory of my singing it is still inside there

the tune and words seem locked in a cage

as I lose more memories and more white hair

entering deeper into a senile dementia stage

bright lights happen before darkness smothers

All I Have To Do Is Dream, the Everly Brothers.

Joey ‘Pepe Batbon’ Connolly (Special to the Saipan Tribune)

Joey aka Pepe Batbon is a retired educator who taught in the CNMI, NOLA, and LVNV. He is a sonnet practitioner who enjoys stargazing.