SCS achieves music excellence at Guam’s music festival

The Saipan Community School Ukulele Ensemble received Gold at the Tumon Bay Music Festival’s Solo and Ensemble Competition on March 4, 2023, during a performance at the Micronesia Mall. This group is composed of the SCS Ukulele Band’s top 12 elite 7th and 8th-grade performers. Its members include Byul An, Hannah Chae, Erine So, Morgan Finco, Celine Park, David Park, Emma Sablan, Jose Sablan, Joan Song, Annabella Tudela, Joshua Yoo, and Sharon Zhang. This ensemble represented SCS’s 23-year-old ukulele/music program that aims to instill the love of ukulele, music, and performing in all its students. Larry and Kui Lee have been the father-son directors and teachers of this hardworking, fun-loving group for the past four years. The SCS Ukulele Ensemble and Band are grateful they were invited back to the TBMF and are blessed to have the opportunity for these performances and exciting learning experiences. (Photos by SCS)
The Saipan Community School Small Ensemble competed and earned Silver Ranking at the Tumon Bay Music Festival on March 4. This group is proud to represent SCS’ 35-year-old band program. This group is composed of 12 middle school students. Joshua Yoo has been playing drums since second grade. His excellent math skills make him an impressive percussionist. Vivian Chung is their clarinetist. She also has experience playing trumpet, piano, and violin. Byul An, Celine Park, and Joan Song have all played the flute since 4th grade. Park and Song are both part of the Saipan Pacific Wind Band. William Guo is their tenor saxophonist. He has experience playing over six instruments. Elijah Pangelinan has played the clarinet since 4th grade. He is currently learning the piano. Richard Zhao has played drums since 3rd grade. David Park has played the alto saxophone for half a decade. Park is part of some major groups on Saipan like the SCS Advanced Band and the Saipan Pacific Winds. Jose Sablan has played trumpet since fourth grade. Ji Hun Park mainly plays trumpet, but he also knows how to play guitar, piano, recorder, and flute. Patrick McDonald has played alto saxophone since 4th grade. He has played over five instruments. Together they are passionate about making beautiful music and hope to continue doing so in the future.
The Saipan Community School Quartet received Silver in the Tumon Bay Music Festival. This quartet is a group of talented musicians who came together through their shared passion for music. The members—David Park on saxophone, Vivian Chung on clarinet, Joan Song on flute, and Byul An on flute—met while performing in the SCS band and decided to form their own quartet last year. With their diverse backgrounds and musical experiences, they bring a unique sound to their performances and always aim to captivate their audiences.
The Saipan Community School Jazz Band received Silver Ranking in the 2023 Tumon Bay Music Festival’s Solo and Ensemble Competition. Ruthi Fruit directs the SCS Jazz Band. She loves working in small ensembles with the piano. The group members are Joshua YooByul on percussion, flutists Byul An, Joan Song, and Celine Park, William Guo on tenor saxophone, Elijah Pangelinan on clarinet, Richard Zhao on drums, David Park on alto saxophone, Jose Sablan on trumpet, Ji Hun Park on trumpet, and Patrick McDonald on alto saxophone. They all love playing in the Jazz Band. SCS’s Band Program is in its 35th year. It began with a concert band, and the school’s students received the program so well it quickly branched out to include a jazz band. Together, these two programs have allowed SCS students to appreciate diversity in music as they expand their talents.
The Saipan Community School Ukulele Band performed at the Tumon Bay Music Festival’s 2023 Jazz, Rock, and Beyond Event at Guam’s Ypao Beach Amphitheater, on March 5. The Saipan Community School Ukulele Band is part of a proud tradition of cultural music education at Saipan Community School. The SCS Ukulele Band is composed of 7th and 8th graders, many of whom have been learning to play the instrument at SCS since they were in 3rd grade. The 23-year-old music program aims to instill the love of ukulele, music, and performing in all its students. Larry and Kui Lee have been the father-son directors and teachers of this hardworking, fun-loving group for the past four years. The SCS Ukulele Band is grateful to be invited back to the TBMF, and looks forward to many more years of celebrating the beauty of learning what music has to offer.
Saipan Community School 8th grade soloist Joan Song received Silver at the Tumon Bay Music Festival. She has been playing the flute since 4th grade on her own and began taking professional lessons in 7th grade. Song loves playing pop and jazz music. She is in the Saipan Community School Advanced Band and the Saipan Pacific Wind Band. Song was also part of the Saipan Junior Band last year. She plays in the SCS band concerts and SPW band concerts and participated in the Marianas Friendship Concert, along with Guam Youth Orchestra, on Saipan.
Eighth-grader Byul An, who is an Saipan Community Schoo soloist, is a flutist who received Silver at the Tumon Bay Music Festival. She is self-taught on flute but also plays the ukulele and piano. An has also been a part of the Saipan Winds Band Festival. She is always there for the band. An loves helping children learn the flute. And she is grateful for the experience of performing at the Tumon Bay Music Festival.
Saipan Community School soloist Celine Jeong Bin Park, an 8th grader, received Silver while performing the flute at the Tumon Bay Music Festival. Park is proficient in various instruments, including classical guitar and piano, but her primary instrument is the flute. Park has been practicing classical guitar for the past two years. She has also played piano for three years. She currently plays in Saipan Community School Advanced Band and Saipan Pacific Winds. She has recently played at the Saipan Wind Band Festival, Saipan Community School band concerts, Saipan Pacific Winds Concert, and in the Marianas Friendship Concert along with Guam Youth Orchestra.
Saipan Community School soloist 6th grader Vivian Jiyu Chung received Silver at the Tumon Bay Music Festival for her clarinet performance. Chung has diverse skills, including playing clarinet, piano, bass clarinet, and flute. She has been playing clarinet for two and a half years and loves the smooth and mellow sound that the clarinet can produce. She enjoys learning new pieces. In addition to the clarinet, Chung is also an accomplished pianist and has been playing the piano for five years. She loves how the keys come together to create beautiful melodies that evoke emotions and bring joy to others. She has also dabbled in playing the bass clarinet, along with a bit of flute, adding to her versatility as a young musician.
Press Release
