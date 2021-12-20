Literary Nook
Seasonal senryu sonnets
Space S.T.a.R. Salute Santa
Here is a popcorn garland string theory:
a super nova explodes in the Milky Way
many bright December celestial nights
a light path for reindeer and Santa’s sleigh
Santa needs a break and has a hungry query
where are the cookies in all these abodes
some man’amko’s eyes get a little teary
driving around the island’s streets and roads
seeing all the bright Christmas tree lights
at home many grandparents are cheery
they smile as they exchange winking codes
tonight kids have no toy or present fights
volunteer workers eyes are getting bleary
packing and filling toys for tots by boxloads
children’s eyes glisten filled with delights
Santa’s workshop is now seen more clearly
inside the broken open crystalized geodes
we have some polarized geological insights
Mother mops and cleans the house wearily
with plenty of heavy washing loads she
separates the colors, darks, reds, and whites
Xmas joys and sorrows come to us yearly
mampus magical merry mirthful modes
holy songs, beach parties, caroling nights
Silent Night has been sung and is done
on Tres Reyes decorations are taken down
Saipan, Tinian, Rota welcome a setting sun
New Year’s cheer has come to town.
***
Joey aka Pepe Batbon Connolly is a retired educator who taught in the CNMI, NOLA, and LVNV. He is a sonnet practitioner who enjoys stargazing.