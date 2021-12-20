Impeach now!

Share











I offer my complete support for the impeachment of Gov. Ralph Torres. The evidence of the governor’s guilt that has been brought to light by the JGO is more than enough to give rise to his impeachment that is proper and necessary in accordance with our Constitution. Having viewed some of the hearings and read about the others, I’m more than convinced Gov. Torres has maintained a total disregard for our laws as he continued to break the laws and misuse of our money for years.

Impeachment is the only option for the people of the CNMI to find immediate relief from what is clearly a form of Torres’ tyranny and to achieve some justice. It is now clear that impeachment is warranted as neither the governor nor his executive assistant will testify and there is really nothing more needed to prove him guilty. Furthermore, we the people can’t depend upon our attorney general to prosecute the governor because that should have happened long ago. The governor has continued to be a genuine embarrassment to the CNMI.

If the CNMI is to have any real chance of starting new reforms to rebuild our economy, Gov. Torres must be taken out of the decision-making process now! The governor has proven that he doesn’t deserve to be our governor.

Do we really want the feds to get rid of this governor for us if we can’t do it ourselves?

Ambrose M. Bennett

Kagman III, Saipan