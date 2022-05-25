Select Jif peanut butter recalled

Share











The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. advises residents of the CNMI to not consume certain Jif brand peanut butter products.

The J.M. Smucker Company issued a recall of select Jif peanut butter products sold in the U.S. due to potential Salmonella contamination. According to the company announcement, the recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets. Recalled products include the products with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425. Lot codes are included alongside best-if-used-by dates.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 14 reported illnesses and two hospitalizations in 12 states. Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually start six hours to six days after consuming the bacteria. Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days. Some people, especially children younger than 5, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems, may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

Call your health care provider if you have one or more of these symptoms after eating recalled peanut butter:

• Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees Fahrenheit

• Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

• Bloody diarrhea

• So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

• Signs of dehydration, such as:

• Not peeing much

• Dry mouth and throat

• Feeling dizzy when standingup

What should you do if your product is affected by the recall?

Dispose of recalled peanut butter products and wash surfaces and containers that may have touched the recalled peanut butter using hot, soapy water.

Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit www.jif.com/contact-us or call (800) 828-9980, Monday through Friday, 8am – 5pm, Eastern Standard Time.



What can WIC participants do if they purchased recalled Jif products?

Contact the store where you bought the peanut butter so that the store can exchange the recalled peanut butter for a substitute. WIC participants do not need to have a receipt but should bring their eWIC card to make an exchange. If an identical item that is not part of the recall is not available, WIC participants also have the following options for the exchange:

1. Replace with a different brand of peanut butter 2. Replace with 16 ounces of legumes (dry beans)

For more information, call (670) 664-4870/72/73, or email the director of Environmental Health Disease Prevention John Tagabuel at john.tagabuel@chcc.health. WIC participants can call (670) 664-4084 or 287-9717. (CHCC)