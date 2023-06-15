CPA urged to probe non-removal of 4 shipping containers on Rota

Paul A. Manglona

Sen. Paul A. Manglona (Ind-Rota) requested the Commonwealth Ports Authority yesterday to immediately look into a Rota seaport/stevedore operator’s alleged failure to offload four cargo shipping containers, resulting in them being returned to Guam.

Manglona, who chairs the Senate Committee on Public Utilities, Transportation, and Communication, wrote CPA executive director Christopher S. Tenorio and CPA staff attorney Joseph M. Hallahan to express concern relating to Rota Terminal and Transfer Company Inc.’s operations involving the recent shipment of goods to Rota after Typhoon Mawar.

As of press time, Saipan Tribune was still trying to obtain comments from RTT.

The senator said the shipment involved 15 cargo shipping containers—nine 20-foot and six 40-foot containers—which arrived on Rota to be offloaded at Rota’s West Harbor last Sunday.

Manglona said he learned that RTT was provided explicit advance notice that the M/V Tamaw Voyage V, which transported the containers from Guam, would arrive at the West Harbor last Sunday morning, and was required to depart no later than the afternoon of the following day, Monday.

Yet, the senator said, between the Sunday arrival, and the Monday departure, RTT personnel removed only 11 of the 15 containers.

Manglona said this, in turn, left multiple Rota business owners, and the Rota community, shaking their collective heads in dismay, as RTT personnel never offloaded the four remaining containers.

Instead, he said, the four containers remained aboard and were returned to Guam, leaving their Rota vendors with zero to show for their efforts other than shipping bills for cargo shipped to but never unloaded by RTT.

He said those vendors included Harvest Market for two containers, and Sinapalo Safeway Store and Ace Hardware/Rota each for one container.

“Will perhaps RTT compensate those vendors? Will Commonwealth Ports Authority?” Manglona asked.

The senator asked CPA to notify him within seven days, in writing, as to what, if any, remedial action CPA has or shall take in response to this matter.

He said this incident constitutes yet the latest material breach of the CPA-RTT lease agreement.

