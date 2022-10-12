Self-defense training for Girl Scouts

Mixed martial arts instructor Cuki Alvarez, kneeling center, led the self defense class for the CNMI Girl Scouts during a session last Oct, 8, 2022, Saturday, at the Trench Tech Gym in Garapan. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Some members of the CNMI Girl Scouts recently participated in a self defense session last Oct, 8, 2022, Saturday, at the Trench Tech Gym in Garapan under the supervision of mixed martial arts instructor Cuki Alvarez.

The self-defense session was part of the Girl Scouts’ aim to empower its members to make healthier choices, build self-confidence in making new friends, and learn some cool self-defense techniques.

Led by Reina Camacho and troop leader Jessy Loomis., the Girl Scouts who participated included Gianna Moses, Vangelyn Serrano, Emma Lee, Jacqueline Iris Quitugua, Ariah Jade Villagomez, Mayumi Sato, Imani Camacho, Crystin Pangelinan, Makenna Pangelinan, Baila Marie Loomis, and Kyrie Palec.

Recruitment is open

Saipan Troop 29001 is recruiting for 2022-2023.  They will be meeting once per month, usually on the second Saturday of the month.

The NMI Girl Scouts is a multi-level troop that is open to all from kindergarten to grade 12. It is aimed at providing safe learning activities for scouts to have fun, make new friends, and learn life skills.

Participation is not mandatory, and additional events can be arranged, provided there is sufficient interest from the scouts as well as adult volunteers.  Each event is unique and worthwhile.

The registration fee is $25 per scout, plus a $20 council fee.  The total annual registration cost for a girl scout, grades K through 12, is $45.  The registration fee is $25 for adult volunteers, parents, relatives, female or male, who want to be part of Girl Scouts.   Visit usagso.org for more information on joining or supporting your local Troop 29001. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

