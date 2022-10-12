CEC board OKs designated polling places

By
|
Posted on Oct 13 2022

Tag:
Share

Commonwealth Election Commission executive director Kayla S. Igitol inspects Tuesday a ballot box inside CEC’s conference room in Susupe. CEC’s conference room is the designated polling site for early voting for Northern Islands. (FERDIE DE LA TORRE)

The Commonwealth Election Commission board approved Tuesday afternoon the designated polling places on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota for the Nov. 8 general elections.

CEC executive director Kayla S. Igitol said the board approved the designated polling places during a meeting presided over by commission chair Jesus I. Sablan at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe.

Igitol said the polling places on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota during election day will open at 7am and close at 7pm on the same day.

For early voting on Saipan, the polling place is the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe.

For early voting on Tinian, the polling site is the Tinian Department of Public Safety Administrtion Office in San Jose.

For early voting on Rota, the poling place is the Rota DPS in Songsong.

Early voting on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota will be from Oct. 23 to Nov. 7 between 8:30am and 4pm.

Early voting in the Northern Islands started last Sept. 23 at the CEC conference room in Susupe. From Nov. 1 to 7, early voting on Northern Islands will be at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center.

The polling places during election day are the following:

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

CEC identifies tentative polling places

Posted On Sep 23 2022
, By
0

Ballots start arriving, CEC  prepares for NI early voting

Posted On Sep 20 2022
, By
0

Manglona, CEC support passage of bill that seeks efficient elections

Posted On Sep 09 2022
, By
0

3 lawmakers happy with CEC meeting, positive about fair elections

Posted On Sep 08 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, what’s your level of confidence that the Legislature will be able to pass a budget law by the Sept. 30 deadline?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

October 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 12, 2022

Posted On Oct 12 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 11, 2022

Posted On Oct 11 2022

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

October 13, 2022, 6:07 AM
Rain
Rain
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 1 m/s SSW
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:08 AM
sunset: 5:58 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune