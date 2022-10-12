CEC board OKs designated polling places

Share











The Commonwealth Election Commission board approved Tuesday afternoon the designated polling places on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota for the Nov. 8 general elections.

CEC executive director Kayla S. Igitol said the board approved the designated polling places during a meeting presided over by commission chair Jesus I. Sablan at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe.

Igitol said the polling places on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota during election day will open at 7am and close at 7pm on the same day.

For early voting on Saipan, the polling place is the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe.

For early voting on Tinian, the polling site is the Tinian Department of Public Safety Administrtion Office in San Jose.

For early voting on Rota, the poling place is the Rota DPS in Songsong.

Early voting on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota will be from Oct. 23 to Nov. 7 between 8:30am and 4pm.

Early voting in the Northern Islands started last Sept. 23 at the CEC conference room in Susupe. From Nov. 1 to 7, early voting on Northern Islands will be at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center.

The polling places during election day are the following: