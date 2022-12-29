Senate honors 2021 Miss Marianas with a resolution

By
|
Posted on Dec 30 2022

Tag:
Share

2021 Miss Marianas, Savannah Delos Santos, center, is presented with Senate Resolution 22-30 by the Senate during a regular session on Wednesday. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

2021 Miss Marianas Savannah Lyn Delos Santos was presented with Senate resolution last Wednesday that praises her performance at the 60th Miss International Beauty Pageant last on Dec. 13 in Tokyo, Japan.

The resolution, Senate Resolution 22-30, which was presented to Delos Santos at the Senate’s chambers, recognizes and commends her service and representation of the CNMI at the 60th Miss International Beauty Pageant, where Delos Santos was chosen among the Top 15, the highest level the CNMI has achieved thus far in an international pageant.

Part of the resolution said that, “through her ongoing active role in the community and abroad, Savannah Lyn Delos Santos has humbly showcased the beauty of our people and the colors of the islands through her admirable representation of the CNMI.”

She was joined by her mother, Elena, friends, and coworkers from the Northern Marianas Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence at the Senate resolution presentation.

Delos Santos, who is a Sexual Assault Response team manager at the coalition, later told Saipan Tribune that she was “so happy” to learn that she would be presented with the resolution. “When Peachy Quitugua, the former [2016] Miss Marianas Queen, and Sen. Vinnie Sablan reached out to me about the Senate resolution, I was so speechless. …They were so proud of our placement in the Top 15. We garnered 30,265 votes and made history as the first and only delegate from the Northern Marianas to place as a semifinalist in Miss International history. They were also so proud that I was the first ever Miss CNMI to visit the Northern Islands.”

As to what’s next, she said the Senate resolution is just the beginning. “I’m grateful for the honor, but this Senate resolution is just an indicator that there is more work to be done. Serving my community and the world is in my blood and part of who I am.”

The 2021 Miss Marianas placed in the Top 15 of the 60th Miss International Beauty Pageant 2022 at the Tokyo Dome City Hall in Tokyo, Japan, last Dec. 13.

Delos Santos was crowned the 2021 Miss Marianas on March 13, 2021.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

TSL Foundation awards prizes to Miss Marianas winners

Posted On Apr 02 2021
, By
0

Savannah is 2021 Miss Marianas

Posted On Mar 15 2021
, By
0

Eight to compete for Miss Marianas 2021 crown

Posted On Nov 24 2020
, By
miss
0

8 contestants for 2021 Miss Marianas

Posted On Nov 23 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Where do you intend to spend the New Year’s Eve countdown?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

December 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – December 27, 2022

Posted On Dec 27 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 21, 2022

Posted On Dec 21 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 14, 2022

Posted On Dec 14 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

December 30, 2022, 4:04 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
29°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 10 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 13 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:42 AM
sunset: 5:57 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune