Senate honors 2021 Miss Marianas with a resolution

Share











2021 Miss Marianas Savannah Lyn Delos Santos was presented with Senate resolution last Wednesday that praises her performance at the 60th Miss International Beauty Pageant last on Dec. 13 in Tokyo, Japan.

The resolution, Senate Resolution 22-30, which was presented to Delos Santos at the Senate’s chambers, recognizes and commends her service and representation of the CNMI at the 60th Miss International Beauty Pageant, where Delos Santos was chosen among the Top 15, the highest level the CNMI has achieved thus far in an international pageant.

Part of the resolution said that, “through her ongoing active role in the community and abroad, Savannah Lyn Delos Santos has humbly showcased the beauty of our people and the colors of the islands through her admirable representation of the CNMI.”

She was joined by her mother, Elena, friends, and coworkers from the Northern Marianas Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence at the Senate resolution presentation.

Delos Santos, who is a Sexual Assault Response team manager at the coalition, later told Saipan Tribune that she was “so happy” to learn that she would be presented with the resolution. “When Peachy Quitugua, the former [2016] Miss Marianas Queen, and Sen. Vinnie Sablan reached out to me about the Senate resolution, I was so speechless. …They were so proud of our placement in the Top 15. We garnered 30,265 votes and made history as the first and only delegate from the Northern Marianas to place as a semifinalist in Miss International history. They were also so proud that I was the first ever Miss CNMI to visit the Northern Islands.”

As to what’s next, she said the Senate resolution is just the beginning. “I’m grateful for the honor, but this Senate resolution is just an indicator that there is more work to be done. Serving my community and the world is in my blood and part of who I am.”

The 2021 Miss Marianas placed in the Top 15 of the 60th Miss International Beauty Pageant 2022 at the Tokyo Dome City Hall in Tokyo, Japan, last Dec. 13.

Delos Santos was crowned the 2021 Miss Marianas on March 13, 2021.