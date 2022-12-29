2022 SPORTS STORY OF THE YEAR #5

Carol Lee and partner top-ranked in doubles

By
|
Posted on Dec 30 2022

Tag:
Share

Last September saw the CNMI’s very own Carol Lee form half of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s No. 1-ranked women’s doubles team along with Georgia Tech teammate Kate Sharabura.

As Georgia Tech’s No. 1 player, Lee posted a 25-8 overall record and 18-5 dual ledger last season. The All-Atlantic Coast Conference first team selection climbed as high as No. 22 in the ITA national rankings and earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Singles Championships.

Lee also made the preseason singles rankings at No. 16, where she was joined by two other Yellow Jackets—Kylie Bilchev at No. 73 and Ava Hrastar at No. 118.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Carol Lee is named to dean’s list at Georgia Tech for spring sem

Posted On Jul 14 2022
, By
NMITA
0

Carol Lee out of Mini Games

Posted On May 20 2022
, By
0

Carol Lee runner-up in Miami tourney

Posted On Dec 23 2021
, By
0

Carol Lee named ITA Scholar-Athlete

Posted On Aug 02 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Where do you intend to spend the New Year’s Eve countdown?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

December 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – December 27, 2022

Posted On Dec 27 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 21, 2022

Posted On Dec 21 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 14, 2022

Posted On Dec 14 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

December 30, 2022, 11:07 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
27°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 7 m/s NE
wind gusts: 7 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:42 AM
sunset: 5:57 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune