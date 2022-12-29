2022 SPORTS STORY OF THE YEAR #5
Carol Lee and partner top-ranked in doubles
Last September saw the CNMI’s very own Carol Lee form half of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s No. 1-ranked women’s doubles team along with Georgia Tech teammate Kate Sharabura.
As Georgia Tech’s No. 1 player, Lee posted a 25-8 overall record and 18-5 dual ledger last season. The All-Atlantic Coast Conference first team selection climbed as high as No. 22 in the ITA national rankings and earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Singles Championships.
Lee also made the preseason singles rankings at No. 16, where she was joined by two other Yellow Jackets—Kylie Bilchev at No. 73 and Ava Hrastar at No. 118.