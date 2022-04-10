‘Senate leadership blocking Torres’ impeachment trial’

By
|
Posted on Apr 11 2022
Share

Two members of the Senate minority bloc asked the Republican-controlled Senate over the weekend to stop what the claim are efforts to block “the public’s right” to the impeachment trial of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres.

Sen. Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) said in a statement that, despite Senate president Jude U. Hofschneider’s (R-Tinian) insistence that the House of Representatives failed to timely submit the impeachment record to the Senate clerk, the Senate minority bloc believes that this statement is simply a “ruse to protect Torres” at the expense of Hofschneider’s reputation and the people’s right to hold the governor accountable for his impeachable acts.

In the same statement, Sen. Paul A. Manglona (Ind-Rota) said the Senate Impeachment Rules are not only tainted and fashioned specifically to prevent the conviction of Torres in the event of a trial, but they highlight the extent the Senate leadership will go “for their puppet-master.”

Manglona said at the end of the day, the House, a body beholden to, and representative of, the people of the Commonwealth, lawfully impeached Torres, based on insurmountable evidence.

Manglona

“Unfortunately for the people of the Commonwealth, these Republican senators have chosen to do the bidding of their master,” Manglona said.

He said the Senate leadership is composed of Torres’ fellow Republicans: Hofschneider, Francisco Q. Cruz, Karl King-Nabors, Victor B. Hocog, and his running mate in the coming Nov. 8 election, Vinnie F. Sablan.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Sugar

Sugar Dock Rehabilitation moves forward

Posted On Apr 07 2022
G3

New G3 Conservation Corps members in motion

Posted On Apr 07 2022
Defend

Defend our planet. Difendi i tano’ta. Atelághi faluwasch.

Posted On Mar 31 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 8, 2022

Posted On Apr 08 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 23, 2022

Posted On Mar 23 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

April 11, 2022, 6:08 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 9 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 9 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:31 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune