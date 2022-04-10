‘Senate leadership blocking Torres’ impeachment trial’

Share











Two members of the Senate minority bloc asked the Republican-controlled Senate over the weekend to stop what the claim are efforts to block “the public’s right” to the impeachment trial of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres.

Sen. Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) said in a statement that, despite Senate president Jude U. Hofschneider’s (R-Tinian) insistence that the House of Representatives failed to timely submit the impeachment record to the Senate clerk, the Senate minority bloc believes that this statement is simply a “ruse to protect Torres” at the expense of Hofschneider’s reputation and the people’s right to hold the governor accountable for his impeachable acts.

In the same statement, Sen. Paul A. Manglona (Ind-Rota) said the Senate Impeachment Rules are not only tainted and fashioned specifically to prevent the conviction of Torres in the event of a trial, but they highlight the extent the Senate leadership will go “for their puppet-master.”

Manglona said at the end of the day, the House, a body beholden to, and representative of, the people of the Commonwealth, lawfully impeached Torres, based on insurmountable evidence.

“Unfortunately for the people of the Commonwealth, these Republican senators have chosen to do the bidding of their master,” Manglona said.

He said the Senate leadership is composed of Torres’ fellow Republicans: Hofschneider, Francisco Q. Cruz, Karl King-Nabors, Victor B. Hocog, and his running mate in the coming Nov. 8 election, Vinnie F. Sablan.