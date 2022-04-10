Man gets 3-year sentence after pleading guilty to strangulation

Share











A man accused of beating his girlfriend and strangling her for using his phone to call her child’s father has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison, all suspended except for six months, with credit for time served.

Angel Joe Ichihara, 28, pleaded guilty last Wednesday to one count of strangulation before Superior Court Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio during a change of plea hearing.

After accepting his guilty plea, Kim-Tenorio sentenced Ichihara to an imprisonment term of three years, all suspended except for six months, with credit of 49 days he has already served. Upon his release, Ichihara will be placed on supervised probation for three years.

According to court documents, the defendant’s girlfriend told police that Ichihara got mad when she called the father of her son using his cell phone.

A few days prior, the victim said she was planning her son’s birthday with the son’s father, which upset Ichihara. Ichihara then told her she shouldn’t have any reason to be contacting him, then punched her left upper arm four times.

She said that while she was lying in bed, Ichihara sat on top of her with both his arms on her neck and repeatedly tried to strangle her. She added that the defendant held her neck for about 30 seconds, and when she tried to get up, he let one hand go from her neck and pulled her hair before continuing to strangle her. She said she repeatedly slapped his wrist to remove his chokehold on her but he made it harder.

When he finally let her go and she was able to get up, Ichihara hit her on the cheek with the back of his left forearm.

In another incident, she said Ichihara threw a fit when she contacted her son’s father and pushed her with one hand on her left shoulder, causing her to fall onto the bed and landing on her right hip. The victim said Ichihara then put his knee and all his weight on her right hip to hold her down.