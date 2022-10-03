‘Senate makes CNMI stay within US Treasury’s confines’

By
|
Posted on Oct 04 2022

Tag:
Share

House of Representatives minority leader Rep. Angel A. Demapan (R-Saipan), sitting second from right, explained on Saturday why he and two other members voted to pass the House’s version of the budget bill for the government’s operations in Fiscal Year 2023. Also in the photo, seated from left, are first lady Diann T. Torres, Sen. Victor B. Hocog (R-Rota), Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, Sen. Vinnie F. Sablan (R-Saipan), Demapan, and Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig. (FERDIE DE LA TORRE)

House of Representatives minority leader Rep. Angel A. Demapan (R-Saipan) said Saturday that he and two other members supported the House’s first version of the budget bill for the government’s operations in Fiscal  Year 2023 because it was only the budget legislation before them on that day.

Speaking during Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ signing of a budget bill into law Saturday, Demapan said he, and Reps. Roy Christopher A. Ada (R-Saipan) and Patrick H. San Nicolas (R-Tinian) were the only minority members present when the House passed its version of the budget bill last Aug. 27.

“But life is about benchmarks. On that day, there was only one budget version before us,” said Demapan, adding that in the spirit of moving forward with the budget bill because it was like they were crunching for time, they agreed to pass the House’s budget version and transmit it to the Senate.

He said they supported the House’s budget bill version that had no comparison, but when the Senate unanimously passed their budget version last Sept. 23, something better came before them.

“And there is nothing in the world that prohibits us from un-supporting something for something better,” the minority leader said.

Demapan said they have that judgment to make and that they made that judgment when the Senate’s version came forward.

“We believe that was now the better, best portion  to guide our budget  for the next fiscal year,” he said, adding that they were more than happy to support the Senate’s version.

Demapan, Ada, San Nicolas, and Reps. Joseph Lee Pan T. Guerrero (R-Saipan) and Joseph A. Flores (Ind-Saipan) voted against the rejection of the Senate’s version last Tuesday, Sept. 27.

“We believe that that’s the product and that was the time that the people already needed a budget in place to alleviate the fears [on a partial shutdown],” the minority leader said.

Demapan said the Senate and the House had a battle over whether to use 80% or 20% of the American Rescue Plan Act funding for personnel, but at the end of the day there was one thing that they cannot overlook—to kind of jeopardize U.S Treasury restrictions and approvals just because they call themselves as the legislature.

“We cannot jeopardize the one thing that could take all the funding away from us,” he said.

Demapan is thankful to the Senate for making sure that the CNMI stays within the confines of the U.S. Treasury.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

CNMI hosts 1st APP conference in years

Posted On Sep 29 2022
, By
0

On the precipice of change, education always leads the way

Posted On Sep 27 2022
, By
0

Leaders bare state of education in CNMI

Posted On Sep 26 2022
, By
0

CNMI awarded $8.8 million in CIP funding

Posted On Sep 23 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, what’s your level of confidence that the Legislature will be able to pass a budget law by the Sept. 30 deadline?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

Community Briefs - September 8, 2022

Posted On Sep 08 2022

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

October 4, 2022, 6:09 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
26°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 88%
wind speed: 8 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:04 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune