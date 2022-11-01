Senate resolution seeks to honor late police officer’s life and contributions

Share











Sen. Vinnie Vinson F. Sablan (R-Saipan) has introduced a commemorative resolution to honor the life and years of selfless contributions to the CNMI of Jackson Smau Kaipat Davis, a police officer who reportedly died while diving in Laulau Bay last Oct. 18 while participating in a three-day diving certification course.

Sablan stated in the resolution that he pre-filed Thursday that the CNMI is profoundly grateful and pays solemn tribute to Davis “for his commitment to the safety and wellbeing of the people of the Commonwealth both on land and sea.”

The senator said the Senate joins the people of the CNMI in expressing their condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends, and colleagues during this time of sorrow and loss.

He said the Senate members pause to commemorate the life and memory of Davis, who served “with the highest regard of safety and protection for the people and visitors of the CNMI.”

Sablan said Davis shared his most cherished moments with his spouse, Stephanie A. Borja, with whom he built a life of love and nurture in the upbringing of their five children.

Davis began his career in law enforcement under the Workforce Investment Agency as a fire cadet from March 2006 to July 2007. He served as a wildland firefighter under the Department of Public Safety from 2008 to 2010.

From 2012 to 2013, Davis was employed as a trades helper under the Department of Public Works.

Davis shifted careers again when he attended the Department of Corrections Academy. Upon his graduation from the academy in 2013, he served as a Corrections Officer 1 until September 2015, when he was transferred to DPS and served as a Police Officer 1 under the Patrol Unit.

In 2016, Davis was reassigned to DPS Criminal Investigative Unit. In 2018, Davis was promoted to Police Officer 2.

In February 2022, he was reassigned to DPS’ Boating Safety Unit until his untimely passing on Oct. 18, 2022.” He was 35.