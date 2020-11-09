Sendin, Braxton top duathlon

Posted on Nov 10 2020
Champion Charlie Sendin is flanked by second placer Shuji Kuroda, right, and third place finisher Michael Aparte during the awards ceremony for the 5th Off-Road Duathlon last Saturday at the Last Command Post. (Contributed Photo)

Charlie Sendin and Ayano Braxton emerged as top finishers of last Saturday’s 5th Off-Road Duathlon.

Sendin made it to the Last Command Post at the 1:16:10 mark to lead all the finishers of the duathlon race that featured a 6-kilometer trail run leg, 15K mountain bike, and 2.5K road run. The veteran triathlete completed the course a little over four minutes ahead of Shuji Kuroda, who logged 1:20:15.

Sendin and Kuroda were awarded with medals with their Top 2 finish in the men’s individual category, while Michael Aparte joined the podium for ranking third in the division after timing in at 1:22:55.

Other finishers in the men’s race were Butch Sublemente (1:23:02), Tyce Mister (1:24:16), Dennis Bautista (1:31:05), Norlo Jacosalem (1:35:34), Jun Hashimoto (1:36:10), Josh Joson (1:40:50), Raymund Tolentino (1:45:07), Ronald Villafria (1:47:46), Matt Buenabajo (1:56:04), Renzo Avila (2:05:10), and Leo Wania (2:08:30).

In this file photo, Ayano Braxton runs along the pathway of the Last Command Post. (Contributed Photo)

In the women’s solo race, Ayano Braxton registered 1:30:30 to beat Kimiko McKagan (1:36:44), Robyn Spaeth (1:42:40), Emily Brougham (1:51:48), and Kerri Bauer (2:00:46).

Relay results
In the team even, Team C & R’s Jay-R Barrios and Bob Ferrer posted the fastest time (1:15:53) to win in the men’s division.

Agape Spiderman’s Abe Zhu and Aldrin Sta. Ana (1:30:14) and Bike Shop’s Sebastien Manabat and Alex Gozon rounded out the Top 3 in the men’s relay.

In the mixed division, Alice Xu and Cesar Fortaleza of Alice in Wonderland recorded 1:25:16 to take the top honors, while Pasaway’s July Rose Felipe and Joel Buco and Yu-Noh’s Yuki Rechucher and Noe Valdisimo were ranked second and third after submitting 1:28:20 and 1:28:34, respectively.

Fourteen other teams (mixed and men’s divisions combined) completed the course and made the three-hour cut.

The duathlon race in all divisions started and ended at the Last Command Post in Marpi with the first leg (trail run) bringing the participants to the Dumping, Banzai Trail, and Banzai Cliff. For the second leg (MTB race), bikers navigated the Ayuyu Drive, FEBC, Kimikaze Trail, Autobahn Trail, Santa Klaus, Banzai Trail, and Banzai Cliff, while in the finale, participants ran along the Last Command Post pathway.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
