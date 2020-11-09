V-Lynn’s BBQ expands to CK

Share











V-Lynn’s BBQ has expanded to Saipan’s old capital of Chalan Kanoa after opening a second location at the Kada Dia everyday market.

Owner Reynaldo Joson said that James Matsumoto, who is the managing member of BPJ Ventures, LLC, invited him to put up a stall at Kada Dia. After recognizing the excellent business opportunity, he decided to go ahead with the expansion.

“James convinced me and my wife to put up the same barbecue stand at Kada Dia. …After the construction of Kada Dia was completed I went back to inspect the area and told my wife, ‘Let’s do it!” he told Saipan Tribune in an interview.

What sold him to the idea is Kada Dia’s strategic location and the heavy foot traffic in the area as it is next to the U.S. Post Office in Chalan Kanoa.

Joson said the Kada Dia branch of V-Lynn’s BBQ will sell the same food items sold at their Garapan store, including his famous and distinct barbecue doused in his secret sweet and tangy marinade. A rundown of the menu includes pork and chicken barbecue skewers, isaw or beef intestine, lumpiang shanghai (Filipino spring rolls), pork ears, chicken feet, hotdog, corn on the cob, hot sausage, tilapia, reef fish, squid, fried chicken, spicy chicken wings, vegetable lumpia, kwek-kwek, tempura, and regular and flavored French fries. For drinks, the new stall offers lemonade and pearl shake.

As far as adhering to guidelines set by the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force, V-Lynn’s BBQ practices social distancing, requires their staff to wear face masks and gloves, as well as use hand sanitizers all the time. Customers are also required to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic going on its eighth month now on Saipan, Joson is thankful that his business is still surviving and even thriving.

V-Lynn’s BBQ at Kada Dia is open from Monday to Sunday 10am-7pm. For more information or for advance orders, call 285-8958.

In related news, Matsumoto announced yesterday that Magbers, a Chamorro food vendor, opened at Kada Dia yesterday morning. He said Magbers is open for breakfast (the first stall at Kada Dia to open at 6:30am), lunch, and dinner. Three more food stalls—Couples Cakery, Sweet & Salty, and Baci Pizza—are also set to open at Kada Dia soon.