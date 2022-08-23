Senescent Senior Sociological Sonnets  

Share











Do you remember the bestselling book and subsequent film, The Spy Who Came In From the Cold? Well, I’m a guy who “Came Out” about old. Back in the day when a person became public about their sexual preferences they were said to have, “come out.” People had “Coming Out” parties. My senescent series of poems are my written “coming out” poetic party about being old. Enjoy!



A Guy Who ‘Came Out’ About Old



Got different kinds of arthritis in my knees

shoulders, elbows, and all my finger joints

old age, creeping up very slowly seems to be

always making its permanent painful points.



Got new hair growing out of my ears and nose

and wonder of wonders hair growing on my toes

have you ever heard or read about St. Vitus Dance

well, I’m an old codger with “ants in my pants.”

My body is crawling with tiny biting ants

I have to be alert and stay on the watch

I can feel them crawling over my body hair

and inevitably bite under arms and crotch.



Ai adai, that’s one way growing older can go

I’m sure other man’amko /seniors well know.



Later on a Beach on Tinian



“Further on down the road you will accompany me, if there’s a fool in this life, then a happy fool is what I wanna be…”

—Taj Mahal, African American blues singer who is still performing.



Nothing is better left unsaid—so later on

when walking underneath a Micronesian sky

when angry thoughts and feelings you abandon

your heart is pumping and oxygen intake high

strolling down a coral road to the nearest beach

as today the sky clears and waves are surging

thoughts of friends and family come into reach

angry moments said softspoken but purging

now basking in the shelter of an Australian pine

as our peaceful island is scanned by the sun

and we turn to each other surprised by the time

by the look of smiling eyes we’re having fun

and please tell to me more by the end of the day

and again more my love tomorrow I heartily pray.

Joey ‘Pepe Batbon’ Connolly (Special to the Saipan Tribune)

Joey aka Pepe Batbon is a retired educator who taught in the CNMI, NOLA, and LVNV. He is a sonnet practitioner who enjoys stargazing.

