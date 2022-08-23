LITERARY NOOK

Senescent Senior Sociological Sonnets  

Posted on Aug 24 2022

Do you remember the bestselling book and subsequent film, The Spy Who Came In From the Cold? Well, I’m a guy who “Came Out” about old. Back in the day when a person became public about their sexual preferences they were said to have, “come out.” People had “Coming Out” parties. My senescent series of poems are my written “coming out” poetic party about being old. Enjoy!
 
A Guy Who ‘Came Out’ About Old
 
Got different kinds of arthritis in my knees
shoulders, elbows, and all my finger joints
old age, creeping up very slowly seems to be
always making its permanent painful points.
 
Got new hair growing out of my ears and nose
and wonder of wonders hair growing on my toes
have you ever heard or read about St. Vitus Dance
well, I’m an old codger with “ants in my pants.”

My body is crawling with tiny biting ants
I have to be alert and stay on the watch
I can feel them crawling over my body hair
and inevitably bite under arms and crotch. 
 
Ai adai, that’s one way growing older can go
I’m sure other man’amko /seniors well know.
 
Later on a Beach on Tinian
 
“Further on down the road you will accompany me, if there’s a fool in this life, then a happy fool is what I wanna be…”
—Taj Mahal, African American blues singer who is still performing.
 
Nothing is better left unsaid—so later on
when walking underneath a Micronesian sky
when angry thoughts and feelings you abandon
your heart is pumping and oxygen intake high
strolling down a coral road to the nearest beach
as today the sky clears and waves are surging
thoughts of friends and family come into reach
angry moments said softspoken but purging
now basking in the shelter of an Australian pine
as our peaceful island is scanned by the sun
and we turn to each other surprised by the time
by the look of smiling eyes we’re having fun
and please tell to me more by the end of the day
and again more my love tomorrow I heartily pray.

Joey ‘Pepe Batbon’ Connolly (Special to the Saipan Tribune)
Joey aka Pepe Batbon is a retired educator who taught in the CNMI, NOLA, and LVNV. He is a sonnet practitioner who enjoys stargazing.
 

Joey 'Pepe Batbon' Connolly (Special to the Saipan Tribune)

