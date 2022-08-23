Church cleans up seaside stretch beside Beach Road

Share











A local Christian church did a beach cleanup over the past weekend, stretching all the way from the beach area across the Atkins Kroll Toyota dealership, to the beach area across the National Office Supply.

A group of over 20 individuals from the Pentecostal Missionary Church of Christ in the 4th Watch conducted the beach cleanup early last Saturday morning as a way to give back to the community, spread awareness of the church’s mission, and as a form of celebration.

The cleanup resulted in over 10 bags of trash and debris that were picked up from Beach Road and properly disposed of.

According to members of the church, the cleanup was mostly a community outreach project intended to spread awareness of the church’s mission. Also, it was a means to give back by doing something good for the community by contributing to the beautification of the island’s pristine beaches.

The PMCC 4th watch is also currently celebrating 4th Watcher’s month, an occasion that they are celebrating in tandem with over 100 other local PMCC churches across the globe.

Last Saturday’s cleanup is only one of the many programs the church has conducted throughout the month of August.

The church has also been venturing out to different villages on the island to conduct their house-to-house evangelism. Members have also been posted outside of stores to hand out fliers for their ongoing Home Free Global Crusade.

The PMCC 4th Watch is located in the heart of San Jose.