Sentencing date set for man who disconnected govt agency internet

Posted on May 13 2021

A man who pleaded guilty to “willful depredation of government property” as part of a plea deal with the U.S. government will be sentenced on Sept. 24 at 9am in the U.S. District Court of the NMI.

Based on his original and amended plea agreements—which were filed at the district court on May 4 and May 12 respectively—Jonathan Natura used an access card to enter the electrical room of Homeland Security Investigations/Immigration Customs Enforcement on Saipan last May 1, “disconnected the HSI/ICE cable providing the office with its cable and internet service, and connected a separate cable to his residence,” causing damage worth less than $1,000.

“Willful depredation of government property” is a misdemeanor, which carries a maximum penalty of one-year imprisonment, a maximum fine of $100,000, and a $25 fee for special penalty assessment. If imprisonment is not imposed for Natura, the court may order Natura to serve a probation term of no longer than five years.

Natura is represented in this case by Robert T. Torres. The United States is represented by U.S. Attorney Shawn N. Anderson and assistant U.S. attorney Eric S. O’Malley.

Further information on how Natura obtained an access card to the HSI/ICE electrical room, or how he connected an ethernet cable from the electrical room to his residence, is not publicly available.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time.

