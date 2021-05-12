COMMUNITY BRIEFS – May 13, 2021

Share











Meet your CNMI legislators

All community members are invited to attend town hall meetings this week, today, May 13, at the William S. Reyes Elementary School cafeteria (Chalan Kanoa, Precinct 2) at 6pm, and tomorrow, May 14, Carolinian Utt (Garapan, Precinct 3), at 6pm.

The town halls are part of a series of quarterly meetings throughout the Commonwealth hosted by members of the CNMI Legislature, and will include reports on legislative activities, expenditures, and community projects, followed by a question-and-answer portion and public comments.

For more information about the Precinct 2 town hall, contact the Office of Rep. Tina Sablan at 664-8829 or rep.sablanc@cnmileg.net. For more information about the Precinct 3 town hall, contact the Office of Rep. Denita Yangetmai at 664-8965 or rep.denpky04@gmail.com or the Office of Rep. Vicente Camacho at 664-8903 or rep.camachov@cnmileg.net. (PR)

Kagman schools PTSA meeting on May 18

The Kagman Unified Schools (Kadman Elementary School, Chacha Oceanview Middle School, and Kagman High School) will have a virtual PTSA meeting on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, from 5:30pm to 6:30pm. To attend, log on to: http://bit.ly/May2021PTSA

Meeting topics will include the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library, Kagman High Library SARO, and Project Hope.

For more information, call the KagES main office at 237-3150; COVMS main office at 237-3165; or KHS main office at 664-3780. (PR)