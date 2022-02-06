Seven former IPI workers reach agreement with casino investor

Share











The seven workers who alleged labor abuses and human trafficking have reached an agreement with its former employer, Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC, to stay the enforcement of their judgment pending the outcome of IPI’s appeal.

The plaintiffs in this case—Tianming Wang, Dong Han, Yongjun Meng, Liangcai Sun, Youli Wang, Qingchun Xu, and Duxin Yan—through their lawyers, Aaron Halegua and Bruce Berline, have reached an agreement on all substantive terms of an “agreement to stay enforcement,” under which IPI will provide sufficient security and the plaintiffs will agree to stay enforcement of their judgment pending the outcome of IPI’s appeal.

Following a hearing at the U.S. District Court for the NMI last Thursday, the parties informed the court that they anticipate to execute the agreement in the course of the next 48 hours.

IPI and the Wang plaintiffs agree that, should they execute their “agreement to stay enforcement” as anticipated, they will submit a negotiated agreement to the court with proposed terms for continuing the receivership, but that would render the currently scheduled briefing unnecessary.

The Wang plaintiffs are one of the “other creditors” who have filed a motion to step into the shoes of USA Fanter Corp., in regards to the limited receivership.

Ping Shun Corp., also one of the “other creditors” has already reached an agreement with IPI to stay enforcement on their judgment pending IPI’s appeal.

Ping Shun officially filed its stipulation with the court stating that it has executed an agreement with IPI to stay enforcement of its judgment in exchange for IPI securing a “supersedeas bond” in the amount of $445,000 on or before Feb. 22.

As of Jan. 20, Ping Shun, through its counsel, Samuel Mok, said that IPI has secured an initial “supersedeas bond” in the amount of $250,000 through surety American Contractors Indemnity Company.