Yumul: It was an honor to work with IPI as CEO

By
|
Posted on Feb 07 2022

Tag: ,
Share

Ray Yumul said it was a pleasure and honor working with Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC as its chief executive officer for a year.

In his resignation letter Tuesday addressed to IPI Human Resources director Redie Dela Cruz, Yumul said he is officially notifying the company of his resignation effective on that day.

Yumul

“I wish the staff all the best,” said the former Saipan senator in the letter that he also forwarded to Saipan Tribune last Thursday.

He said he will be available to transition his duties to whomever will take charge of IPI per his contract.

Yumul did not indicate the reason for his resignation.

The IPI board of directors informed their employees and stakeholders Wednesday that, after serving a one-year term as CEO, Yumul has resigned. The IPI board said they are grateful for the contributions Yumul had made during his tenure.

At the Commonwealth Casino Commission’s monthly board meeting last week, Thursday, Yumul lost his temper about the removal of the tower cranes at IPI’s casino/resort project site in western Garapan, telling CCC board chair Edward C. DeLeon Guerrero that he can “go to hell” in reaction to comment the chairman made about the cranes. Yumul, however, later apologized to the board.

Yumul told Saipan Tribune after the meeting that so many local politicians benefitted from IPI and now he’s cleaning up their mess that he did not start.

CCC executive director Andrew Yeom told Saipan Tribune Wednesday that CCC never granted IPI’s application for Yumul to be its CEO.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Seven former IPI workers reach agreement with casino investor

Posted On Feb 07 2022
, By
IPI
0

CCC to rule on revocation of IPI casino license in March

Posted On Feb 07 2022
, By
IPI
0

Court denies creditor’s request to further stay IPI receivership

Posted On Feb 02 2022
, By
Sablan staffler
0

Tina Sablan says she’s shocked IPI’s license still not revoked

Posted On Feb 02 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

After about two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, do you still practice the 3 Ws (wear a face mask, wash your hands, watch your distance)?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

keepers

Fun beach cleanups with Island Keepers CNMI

Posted On Feb 03 2022
uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022
environment

G3 Conservation Corps seeking applicants for 2nd cohort

Posted On Jan 13 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 4, 2021

Posted On Feb 04 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 27, 2022

Posted On Jan 27 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – January 20, 2022

Posted On Jan 20 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

February 7, 2022, 6:07 AM
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
25°C
real feel: 25°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 5 m/s NE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:44 AM
sunset: 6:17 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune