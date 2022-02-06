Yumul: It was an honor to work with IPI as CEO

Share











Ray Yumul said it was a pleasure and honor working with Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC as its chief executive officer for a year.

In his resignation letter Tuesday addressed to IPI Human Resources director Redie Dela Cruz, Yumul said he is officially notifying the company of his resignation effective on that day.

“I wish the staff all the best,” said the former Saipan senator in the letter that he also forwarded to Saipan Tribune last Thursday.

He said he will be available to transition his duties to whomever will take charge of IPI per his contract.

Yumul did not indicate the reason for his resignation.

The IPI board of directors informed their employees and stakeholders Wednesday that, after serving a one-year term as CEO, Yumul has resigned. The IPI board said they are grateful for the contributions Yumul had made during his tenure.

At the Commonwealth Casino Commission’s monthly board meeting last week, Thursday, Yumul lost his temper about the removal of the tower cranes at IPI’s casino/resort project site in western Garapan, telling CCC board chair Edward C. DeLeon Guerrero that he can “go to hell” in reaction to comment the chairman made about the cranes. Yumul, however, later apologized to the board.

Yumul told Saipan Tribune after the meeting that so many local politicians benefitted from IPI and now he’s cleaning up their mess that he did not start.

CCC executive director Andrew Yeom told Saipan Tribune Wednesday that CCC never granted IPI’s application for Yumul to be its CEO.