Shane back on top

Posted on Dec 16 2020
Ray Yumul (327), Keone Macaranas (10), and Byron Castro (29) compete in the combined Novice/Veterans Open race during last Sunday’s Marianas Racing Association event at the Kan Pacific grounds. (Teddy Corpuz)

Shane Alvarez worked his way back on top of the Expert Class during the Marianas Racing Association event last Sunday at the Kan Pacific grounds.

Shane, who won the Nov. 29 race, but dropped to third in the Dec. 6 event, reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the division after besting five other riders. He prevailed over Angelito Hernaez, Christian Camacho (ATV), Corry Pangelinan, Cuki Alvarez, and Melvin Cepeda.

The Dec. 13 event was Hernaez’s second runner-up finish in the Expert Class since MRA started the series of races late last month. He was leading in the Dec. 6 race before losing the driver’s seat to Cuki, who this time missed a podium finish after reaching the Top 3 in the first two events. Cuki and Shane were in a standoff for first place in the Nov. 29 event, but the latter lost in the tiebreak to fall to second spot.

Shane Alvarez shows some flashy moves during the Expert Open race. (Joseph Chin)

In the Novice Class, Pangelinan made it three in a row after beating seven other riders in their heat.

The Novice and Veterans Open riders raced together with Pangelinan winning over Melvin Cepeda, Patrick Cabrera, Byron Castro, Ray Yumul, Keoni Macaranas, Christian Camacho, and Ton Basa (ATV).

In this screen grab, Mari Alvarez flies after passing through a hill during the Mini I and II race in last Sunday’s Marianas Racing Association event at the Kan Pacific grounds. (Contributed Photo)

In the Veterans Open ranking, Cepeda came in at first, while Cabrera and Yumul notched second and third places, respectively.

Meanwhile, Mari Alvarez returned to the Kan Pacific grounds after missing the Dec. 6 races and ruled the Minis I and II.

Mari, who defeated E.J. Taimanao in first leg of the series, got her second victory out of the three events after outclassing Ethan Yumul, Maribel Igitol, Edina Cepeda, Devin Yumul, and Melshy Cepeda. With Mari returning to the race track, MRA had four female riders in the Mini I and II for the first time.

Two riders make a turn along the course. (Teddy Corpuz)

Ethan Yumul bagged his second runner-up honors, as he was also ranked No. 2 behind M.J. Camacho in the Mini II during the Dec. 6 competition. Igitol, Edina, and Melshy debuted in the series.

The MRA competitive races will continue this Sunday, as the group encourages its members to keep training for future and bigger tournaments while they are waiting for the construction of the new racetrack at the Marianas Motocross Park at the former CowTown Raceway.

MRA would like also to thank 4Ever CNMI, Mobil, and Pacific Trading, Co. for supporting last weekend’s races.

Besides the Expert Open, Novice, Veterans, and Minis I and II races, MRA also held competitions in the Peewee I and II and ATV and results will be reported in Saipan Tribune’s Thursday edition.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
