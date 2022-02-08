Shine Vizcarra is Bayani Association’s Queen of Drag

Share











The Bayani Associations’ “Queen of Drag 2022” pageant was a big hit, with Shine Vizcarra going head-to-head with 10 other contestants to win the crown in the event held at the Royal Taga Hall of the Saipan World Resort last Feb. 5,2022.

Vizcarra, who is a hairstylist at Genes Barber and Beauty Salon, also won the Best in Lingerie, Best in Talent, Best in Evening Gown Designer’s Choice Award by Bench Legaspi and landed second place in Fantasy Costume.

The first-runner up crown was awarded to Patrick, who also won the Miss Photogenic award and first place for Fantasy Costume. The 2nd runner-up crown went to Joan, who also won the Miss Congeniality Award. The 3rd runner-up crown went to Noelle, who also won Best in Fantasy Costume, while the 4th runner-up crown went to Cecille, who also received the Bayani Charity Award. Rica won Best in Hair and Makeup and Nestea won the Fan Favorite Award. The other contestants were Sunshine, Christian, Kristala, and Aileen. The pageant also featured competitions in lingerie wear and evening gown.

The event was organized by the Bayani Association in celebration of its 20th year anniversary. Part of the proceeds of the event will benefit Typhoon Odette victims in the Philippines and the victims of the volcanic eruption in Tonga.

The pageant judges were IT&E executive director of customer operations Rob Harrel, Miss Northern Marianas Earth 2020 Maria Lael Terlaje, Miss Northern Marianas 2021 Savannah Lyn Delos Santos, TSL Foundation executive director Merlie Tolentino, and Miss Marianas 2015 1st Runner Up Dana Mangloña.

The official tabulators from MIFICPA were headed by Irene Santiago, assisted by Lois Maneses and Maricris Bucalig.

The event’s guest performers were from Saipan Music & Dance Studio, Bernice Shane Sabino, and Juliet Inocencio.

Pageant director-cum-choreographer Ernie Molina conceptualized and directed the show and the event mistress of ceremony was Annamae Adaza. “It was an overwhelming love and support from the community. A heartwarming thank you to all our sponsors. We couldn’t have done it without your help,” said Adaza. (Saipan Tribune)