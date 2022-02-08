Shine Vizcarra is Bayani Association’s Queen of Drag

By
|
Posted on Feb 09 2022

Tag:
Share

Members and supporters of the Bayani Associations pose with the winners and judges of the “Queen of Drag 2022” pageant after the event last Feb. 5,2022, at the Royal Taga Hall of the Saipan World Resort. (Contributed Photo)

The Bayani Associations’ “Queen of Drag 2022” pageant was a big hit, with Shine Vizcarra going head-to-head with 10 other contestants to win the crown in the event held at the Royal Taga Hall of the Saipan World Resort last Feb. 5,2022.

Vizcarra, who is a hairstylist at Genes Barber and Beauty Salon, also won the Best in Lingerie, Best in Talent, Best in Evening Gown Designer’s Choice Award by Bench Legaspi and landed second place in Fantasy Costume.

The first-runner up crown was awarded to Patrick, who also won the Miss Photogenic award and first place for Fantasy Costume. The 2nd runner-up crown went to Joan, who also won the Miss Congeniality Award. The 3rd runner-up crown went to Noelle, who also won Best in Fantasy Costume, while the 4th runner-up crown went to Cecille, who also received the Bayani Charity Award. Rica won Best in Hair and Makeup and Nestea won the Fan Favorite Award. The other contestants were Sunshine, Christian, Kristala, and Aileen. The pageant also featured competitions in lingerie wear and evening gown.

The event was organized by the Bayani Association in celebration of its 20th year anniversary. Part of the proceeds of the event will benefit Typhoon Odette victims in the Philippines and the victims of the volcanic eruption in Tonga.

Shine Vizcarra, center, wins the crown in the Bayani Associations’ “Queen of Drag 2022” pageant held at the Royal Taga Hall of the Saipan World Resort last Feb. 5,2022. (Contributed Photo)

The pageant judges were IT&E executive director of customer operations Rob Harrel, Miss Northern Marianas Earth 2020 Maria Lael Terlaje, Miss Northern Marianas 2021 Savannah Lyn Delos Santos, TSL Foundation executive director Merlie Tolentino, and Miss Marianas 2015 1st Runner Up Dana Mangloña.

The official tabulators from MIFICPA were headed by Irene Santiago, assisted by Lois Maneses and Maricris Bucalig.

The event’s guest performers were from Saipan Music & Dance Studio, Bernice Shane Sabino, and Juliet Inocencio.

Pageant director-cum-choreographer Ernie Molina conceptualized and directed the show and the event mistress of ceremony was Annamae Adaza. “It was an overwhelming love and support from the community. A heartwarming thank you to all our sponsors. We couldn’t have done it without your help,” said Adaza. (Saipan Tribune)

Saipan Tribune

Related Posts

0

Bayani Association honors mothers

Posted On May 18 2021
, By
0

Bayani Association donates care packages

Posted On Apr 27 2021
, By
0

Bayani Association donates solar street lights

Posted On Mar 09 2021
, By
LOCAL-NEWS_4
0

Adaza is Bayani Association’s president

Posted On Dec 29 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

After about two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, do you still practice the 3 Ws (wear a face mask, wash your hands, watch your distance)?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

keepers

Fun beach cleanups with Island Keepers CNMI

Posted On Feb 03 2022
uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022
environment

G3 Conservation Corps seeking applicants for 2nd cohort

Posted On Jan 13 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 9, 2022

Posted On Feb 09 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 8, 2022

Posted On Feb 08 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 4, 2021

Posted On Feb 04 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

February 9, 2022, 6:32 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
26°C
real feel: 26°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 9 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 13 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:44 AM
sunset: 6:18 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune