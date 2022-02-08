230 new cases hikes CNMI total to 6,332

By
|
Posted on Feb 09 2022

Tag:
Share

The CNMI’s total number of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 6,332 after the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. reported late Monday an additional 230 cases.

CHCC stated in the news release that the 230 cases were identified on Feb. 6, with 186 of them identified via contact tracing, 36 via community testing, and eight via travel testing. Of this new number, 12 were identified on Tinian and three on Rota. The vaccination statuses of the 211 cases are pending verification. 

In Guam, the Joint Information Center was notified that the territory’s 299th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Feb. 7, 2022. The patient was an 83-year-old male, partially vaccinated, who tested positive on Feb. 7. This came as Guam reported 844 new cases and 46 hospitalizations.

The JIC statement quoted Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero as saying: “The heart of our community breaks again for another family in mourning tonight. We continue to endure the anguish brought on by this dangerous virus, and we pray for peace and comfort for those who have sustained the gravest of hardships throughout the pandemic. [Lt. Gov.] Josh [Tenorio] and I urge everyone to remain steadfast in your mitigative efforts to reduce your risk of exposure and to seek treatment immediately if you are sick.”

In the CNMI, as of Feb. 7, 2022, there were eight individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, with five of them unvaccinated, two vaccinated, and one who is partially vaccinated. One of the eight is on a ventilator and four have been were discharged.

A total of 154 COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Feb. 7, 2022, resulting in 99.8% of the CNMI’s eligible population being fully vaccinated. 

A total of 632 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Feb. 6, 2022: 536 via community-based testing; 89 at the Tinian Health Center; and seven at the Rota Health Center.

Of the total cases identified in the CNMI since March 26, 2020, there have already been 4,669 recoveries; 1,640 active cases; and 23 COVID-19-related deaths as of Feb. 6, 2022.

A total of 3,230 cases in the CNMI were identified via contact tracing; 2,486 community testing; and 616 travel testing.

CHCC continues to encourage the community to get vaccinated if they have not done so, or get their booster shot if they are eligible to help prevent severe illness, hospitalization, or death. 

Also, it reminds anyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to seek care or get tested, as you may be eligible for treatment that is given soon after infection.  

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should stay home and isolate when they are sick (except to get medical care), even if they do not have symptoms; rest; stay hydrated; can take over-the-counter medicines, such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen, to relieve symptoms; and live COVID-19 safe. 

Individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and live COVID-19 safe (except to get medical care or get tested for COVID-19). Other options include seeing their health care provider or calling the CHCC Tele-Triage hotline at (670) 233-2067. Learn more on how to live COVID-19 safe at www.staysafecnmi.com/livecovidsafe.

Unvaccinated individuals are at risk of serious illness from COVID-19, and unvaccinated individuals spread the virus at a higher rate than vaccinated individuals, thereby increasing the spread and risk of serious illness toward other unvaccinated individuals. 

Stay up to date with your COVID-19 vaccination, which includes additional doses for individuals who are immunocompromised or booster doses for those who are eligible. Register for COVID-19 vaccines at www.vaccinatecnmi.com, or call (670) 682-7468. 

Individuals age 18 or older are now eligible to avail of a booster shot; 12- to 17-year-olds can avail of a Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot. Data from small clinical trials show that vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 infection is waning after the primary series, but protection remains high against severe disease and hospitalization. 

To view the schedule for community-based testing, visit https://covidtesting.chcc.health. No code is required to register. 

While you wait to get tested or for your test results, stay at home as much as possible and limit your contact with others. Live COVID-19 safe: wear your mask; wash your hands; watch your distance; avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces; cover coughs and sneezes; clean and disinfect high touch surfaces daily; be alert for symptoms daily; and get tested for COVID-19. (PR/Saipan Tribune)

Saipan Tribune

Related Posts

0

BREAKING NEWS: No more COVID-19 test upon arrival in CNMI

Posted On Feb 08 2022
, By
0

BREAKING NEWS: No more COVID-19 test upon arrival in CNMI

Posted On Feb 08 2022
, By
rate case
0

CNMI seeing rapid increase in case numbers

Posted On Feb 08 2022
, By
rate case
0

CNMI is No. 3 in highest case rates in the US

Posted On Feb 07 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

After about two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, do you still practice the 3 Ws (wear a face mask, wash your hands, watch your distance)?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

keepers

Fun beach cleanups with Island Keepers CNMI

Posted On Feb 03 2022
uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022
environment

G3 Conservation Corps seeking applicants for 2nd cohort

Posted On Jan 13 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 9, 2022

Posted On Feb 09 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 8, 2022

Posted On Feb 08 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 4, 2021

Posted On Feb 04 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

February 9, 2022, 6:23 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
26°C
real feel: 26°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 9 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 13 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:44 AM
sunset: 6:18 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune