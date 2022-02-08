230 new cases hikes CNMI total to 6,332

Share











The CNMI’s total number of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 6,332 after the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. reported late Monday an additional 230 cases.

CHCC stated in the news release that the 230 cases were identified on Feb. 6, with 186 of them identified via contact tracing, 36 via community testing, and eight via travel testing. Of this new number, 12 were identified on Tinian and three on Rota. The vaccination statuses of the 211 cases are pending verification.

In Guam, the Joint Information Center was notified that the territory’s 299th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Feb. 7, 2022. The patient was an 83-year-old male, partially vaccinated, who tested positive on Feb. 7. This came as Guam reported 844 new cases and 46 hospitalizations.

The JIC statement quoted Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero as saying: “The heart of our community breaks again for another family in mourning tonight. We continue to endure the anguish brought on by this dangerous virus, and we pray for peace and comfort for those who have sustained the gravest of hardships throughout the pandemic. [Lt. Gov.] Josh [Tenorio] and I urge everyone to remain steadfast in your mitigative efforts to reduce your risk of exposure and to seek treatment immediately if you are sick.”

In the CNMI, as of Feb. 7, 2022, there were eight individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, with five of them unvaccinated, two vaccinated, and one who is partially vaccinated. One of the eight is on a ventilator and four have been were discharged.

A total of 154 COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Feb. 7, 2022, resulting in 99.8% of the CNMI’s eligible population being fully vaccinated.

A total of 632 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Feb. 6, 2022: 536 via community-based testing; 89 at the Tinian Health Center; and seven at the Rota Health Center.

Of the total cases identified in the CNMI since March 26, 2020, there have already been 4,669 recoveries; 1,640 active cases; and 23 COVID-19-related deaths as of Feb. 6, 2022.

A total of 3,230 cases in the CNMI were identified via contact tracing; 2,486 community testing; and 616 travel testing.

CHCC continues to encourage the community to get vaccinated if they have not done so, or get their booster shot if they are eligible to help prevent severe illness, hospitalization, or death.

Also, it reminds anyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to seek care or get tested, as you may be eligible for treatment that is given soon after infection.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should stay home and isolate when they are sick (except to get medical care), even if they do not have symptoms; rest; stay hydrated; can take over-the-counter medicines, such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen, to relieve symptoms; and live COVID-19 safe.

Individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and live COVID-19 safe (except to get medical care or get tested for COVID-19). Other options include seeing their health care provider or calling the CHCC Tele-Triage hotline at (670) 233-2067. Learn more on how to live COVID-19 safe at www.staysafecnmi.com/livecovidsafe.

Unvaccinated individuals are at risk of serious illness from COVID-19, and unvaccinated individuals spread the virus at a higher rate than vaccinated individuals, thereby increasing the spread and risk of serious illness toward other unvaccinated individuals.

Stay up to date with your COVID-19 vaccination, which includes additional doses for individuals who are immunocompromised or booster doses for those who are eligible. Register for COVID-19 vaccines at www.vaccinatecnmi.com, or call (670) 682-7468.

Individuals age 18 or older are now eligible to avail of a booster shot; 12- to 17-year-olds can avail of a Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot. Data from small clinical trials show that vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 infection is waning after the primary series, but protection remains high against severe disease and hospitalization.

To view the schedule for community-based testing, visit https://covidtesting.chcc.health. No code is required to register.

While you wait to get tested or for your test results, stay at home as much as possible and limit your contact with others. Live COVID-19 safe: wear your mask; wash your hands; watch your distance; avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces; cover coughs and sneezes; clean and disinfect high touch surfaces daily; be alert for symptoms daily; and get tested for COVID-19. (PR/Saipan Tribune)