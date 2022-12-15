Shirley’s FC is Premier Division women’s champs

Share











Shirley’s Football Club won the Tinakcha-Awaal or Premier Division title in the 2022 Dove Women’s League after the conclusion of the season last Wednesday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

After sweeping the competition in five straight games, the women of Shirley’s FC made it unscathed for the sixth time and ran away with the championship by defeating Kanoa Football Club, 4-2.



In the awards ceremony, the Golden Boot award went to Shirley’s Jannah Casarino with 23 goals—the most in the season.

Casarino showed why her boots—or cleats in this case—were golden, as she scored two of Shirley’s goals. She drew first blood in the fifth minute and scored one in the second half. Teammate Jerlayn Castillo scored the third goal in the 29th minute.

Later, as Kanoa FC tried to catch up, it was unfortunate as Aubrey Castro scored an own goal in the 16th minute, adding one goal for Shirley’s. This may have cost them the game as her teammates scrambled to put a point up, with Audrey Castro scoring in the 20th minute and Irish Pagarao scoring in the 44th minute, but they were still 2 goals shy of a tie.

Time eventually ran out without more goals from either team and Shirley’s was handed the victory.

Along with Casarino and Castillo in the championship team are Marilou Arriola, Jeraldine Castillo, Jhaza Mirano, Toremy Diaz, Elaine Enriquez, Marrielle Gariguez, Bernadette Horey, Mae Ito, Mikayla Lopez, Neriah Lumbad, Dianne Pablo, Gabrielle Race, Alexandria Vergara, Friendly Pena, and Lillian Podzeiwski.

In results from the other game of the night, Chamorittas and TakeCare ended with a 2-2 draw. Andrei Kaithlyn Chavez and Rosie Jean Saralu scored the two goals for the Chamorittas, while Summer Manahane and Pia Ngewakl scored the two for TakeCare.

The Northern Mariana Islands Football Association also thanked sponsors Dove and D&Q for supporting the women’s program and gifting the winners with gift bags of their Dove merchandise, “we truly appreciate their efforts in empowering women in our community.”

In second place in the Premier Division is Kanoa with three wins, one draw, and two losses; third is TakeCare with a 1-2-3 card, followed by Chamorritas with zero wins, one draw, and five losses.