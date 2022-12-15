WEATHER ADVISORIES – December 16, 2022

Share











High surf advisory and rip current until Sunday

A high surf advisory remains in effect until 6pm Sunday. There is also a high risk of rip currents through Sunday afternoon.

Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet are expected in north facing reefs of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota. Dangerous rip currents are expected in the north and east facing reefs of the Marianas.

The high surf advisory is expected to last through 6pm Sunday, while the high rip current risk is seen to last through Sunday afternoon.

These conditions will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.

The public is urged to stay out of the water along reef lines. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. (Saipan Tribune)

Wind advisory until tomorrow

A wind advisory remains in effect until 7pm tomorrow, Saturday.

Winds will be increasing to 20 to 30 miles per hour and gusting to 35 mph by today, Friday on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota and is expected to last until 7pm Saturday.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

A wind advisory means that winds of 30 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution when driving. Secure outdoor objects. (Saipan Tribune)

Small craft advisory until Sunday

A small craft advisory is in effect on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota coastal waters until 6pm Sunday.

East winds 15 to 25 knots, with gusts of up to 30 knots and seas 8 to 11 feet are expected in Marianas coastal waters through 6pm Sunday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots are expected to produce wave conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid boating in hazardous conditions. (Saipan Tribune)