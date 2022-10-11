SHRM to present Employment Law Update

Share











The Society for Human Resources Management CNMI Chapter will host a general membership meeting at the Regency Ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Saipan on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, starting at 8am. Doors will open at 7:30am.

Our presenter, Vince Camacho, the managing principal of the law firm Camacho Calvo Law Group LLC and SHRM Guam’s VP of Legislative Affairs, recently attended the 2022 SHRM Workplace Policy and Employment Law and Compliance Conferences in Washington, D.C. Camacho will provide an employment law update at the federal level, to assist you in staying compliant with the latest employment laws and regulations. Some of the topics to be discussed include:

• EEOC and Immigration Policy Updates

• Newly Enacted Workplace Laws and Regulations

• Issues Currently Before the Courts

• Workplace Legal Challenges and Opportunities

• How COVID has changed ADA accommodations

The following fees apply: $30 for members; $35 for non-members.

This meeting will include lunch. Seating is limited and by submitting this form you are confirming your attendance on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at 8am to 10am.

One person per one entry. One representative may submit multiple entries for each participant under their company.

SHRM is the world’s largest association devoted to human resource management. The CNMI Chapter is affiliated with the national organization. (PR)