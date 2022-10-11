Bill seeks to appropriate $502,030 from Tinian Diamond Casino

By
|
Posted on Oct 12 2022
Share

Patrick H. San Nicolas

Rep. Patrick H. San Nicolas (R-Tinian) has pre-filed a local bill that would appropriate $502,030 in fees collected from the Tinian Diamond Casino for the personnel and operations of the Tinian Casino Gaming Control Commission for fiscal year 2023.

San Nicolas stated in the local bill that the funds available for appropriation for fiscal year 2023 is the $500,000 in casino license fee and the $2,030 in casino service industry fee for fiscal year 2023, for a total of $502,030.

The Tinian and Aguiguan Legislative Delegation is obliged to enact a Tinian Local Budget for fiscal year 2023 on or before Oct. 1, 2022. San Nicolas said, however, that the delegation did not receive any notice of estimated gaming revenue projection for fiscal year 2023 until Oct. 6, 2022.

He said the Office of the Tinian Municipal Treasurer transmitted a communication dated Oct. 6, 2022, to the delegation identifying local revenue for fiscal year 2023 in the amount of $502,030 that is available for appropriation.

Under the Tinian Local Law 21-9, casino licensees are required to renew their licenses upon its expiration. Failure to renew a conditional or plenary license upon expiration shall be grounds for the revocation, suspension, or termination of a casino license.

San Nicolas said the Tinian delegation finds that the identified local revenue for fiscal year 2023 is insufficient to satisfy in full all the personnel and operation expenses of the TCGCC, Office of the Mayor of Tinian, and the Tinian Municipal Treasurer up to the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, 2023.

Upon the identification of additional gaming funds, he said the delegation shall immediately appropriate the additional funds for the programs.

The mayor of Tinian and Aguiguan shall be the expenditure authority of the funds appropriated to the Office of the Mayor, the Office of the Municipal Treasurer, and public programs.

The TCGCC chairman shall be the expenditure authority of the funds appropriated to the Commissioners Division and the Enforcement Division of the TCGCC.

The chairperson of the Tinian Municipal Council shall be the expenditure authority of the funds appropriated to the operations of the Tinian Municipal Council.

He said vacant positions for full time employees hall not be announced or filled without certification of available funds by the Tinian municipal treasurer and approved for expenditure by the respective authority.

San Nicolas said zero-funded positions or FTEs shall not be filled and funds appropriated shall not be reprogrammed to fund zero-funded positions for FTEs.

He said the funds appropriated pursuant to this Act shall not be used to increase the salary of any employee or position from its current level or new level.

San Nicolas said TCGCC and the Tinian municipal treasurer, through the mayor, shall provide revenue projections and proposed appropriations on or before June 1, 2023.

He said the delegation shall pass a balanced budget by Oct. 1, 2023, unless all casino operations have shut down or gaming funds are not available.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, what’s your level of confidence that the Legislature will be able to pass a budget law by the Sept. 30 deadline?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

October 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 12, 2022

Posted On Oct 12 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 11, 2022

Posted On Oct 11 2022

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

October 12, 2022, 6:09 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 4 m/s SSE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:08 AM
sunset: 5:59 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune