SHS clinic temporary closed
Saipan Humane Society will be closed temporarily from today, July 7, to July 21, 2023, to accommodate a military clinic from July 11 to July 20, 2023. Military personnel will offer healthcare exam, optometry, dentistry, veterinary care, and behavioral and general health public education.
SHS clinic operations will resume on July 24, 2023, with limited services as our vet and vet tech are off island. The following dates are scheduled exclusively for Bravecto and vaccination appointments:
- July 24, 2023—10am – 2pm
- July 26, 2023—10am – 2pm
- July 28, 2023—10am – 2pm
- July 31, 2023—10am – 2pm
Thank you for your support and patience. We look forward to seeing you soon. (PR)