JSA, NMC host Civics Institute Micronesia for 2nd year in a row

By
|
Posted on Jul 07 2023

Tag: ,
Share

Ten high school students from the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of the Marshall Islands spent the last week on Saipan taking college-level courses in media and democracy at Northern Marianas College as part of the Junior State of America’s Civics Institute Micronesia.

For the second year in a row, NMC was selected by JSA to be the host institution for its newest summer program, Civics Institute Micronesia, a weeklong residential program on Saipan designed to engage high school students with the most pressing issues facing the Pacific today and to challenge them to look beyond differences and focus on action-oriented solutions. Participants gain a complete understanding of critical issues directly from the decision-makers who shape public policy and apply lessons learned to generate ideas for direct action in their communities.

In partnership with NMC, the program’s core course is Media and Democracy, which is taught by journalist and NMC adjunct instructor Thomas Mangloña II, who is an alumnus of the University of California at Berkeley, where he obtained a B.A. in Media Studies as a Gates Millenium Scholar, and graduated with an M.A. in Journalism from Stanford University, where he was a Harry S. Truman Scholar. He is currently the chief regional correspondent for KUAM News on Saipan.

Participants of the Junior State of America’s Civics Institute Micronesia pose for a photo with CNMI Gov. Arnold I. Palacios during a courtesy call at the Office of the Governor. Ten high school students from the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of the Marshall Islands are taking college-level courses in media and democracy at Northern Marianas College for about a week as part of the program. (OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR)

“These students have critically engaged with issues to our democracy,” Mangloña said. “They’ve selected topics such as domestic violence, government corruption, and discrimination to focus on this week and have not shied away from asking hard questions or having hard conversations. People often say the youth are our next generation of leaders, but JSA proves that they have arrived and are already leading.”

The program’s featured speakers include CNMI Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, the Northern Marianas Commonwealth Legislature, the CNMI Supreme Court, the CNMI Superior Court, and the U.S. District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands.

This year, the 10 students selected to attend Civics Institute Micronesia are:

  • CC Tessie Mori (FSM, Xavier High School)
  • Jeremiah Suliol (FSM, Xavier High School)
  • John Vincent Retalmai (FSM, Xavier High School)
  • Karen Semens (FSM, Our Lady of Mercy Catholic High School)
  • Karishma Paul (FSM, Our Lady of Mercy Catholic High School)
  • Kayla Yamada Irons (FSM, Pohnpei Seventh-Day Adventist School)
  • Nia Wase (Marshall Islands, Majuro Cooperative School)
  • Ryu Nakasone (FSM, Xavier High School)
  • Yu Nakasone (FSM, Xavier High School)
  • Yuji Silbanuz (FSM, Pohnpei Seventh-Day Adventist School) (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

NMC’s UCEDD, CDI cap inclusion training, expand to Tinian, Rota

Posted On Jul 07 2023
, By
0

NMC is committed to fostering diversity—regents

Posted On Jul 07 2023
, By
0

NMC gets good audit report but…

Posted On Jul 07 2023
, By
0

Terlaje: OAG, NMC, others made some payments on past due bills

Posted On Jul 05 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you plan to watch in person the Liberation Day Parade on Beach Road on July 4?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 6, 2023

Posted On Jul 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 3, 2023

Posted On Jul 03 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune