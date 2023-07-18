SHS thanks community’s support of spay-and-neuter clinic

Share











Saipan Humane Society wishes to express its heartfelt gratitude to the community for the outstanding support and generous sponsorships during the recent spay and neuter clinic from May 26 to June 30. This initiative was aimed at addressing the critical issue of dog and cat overpopulation on Saipan.

SHS extends their appreciation to the community for patience and understanding during some challenges such as the necessary rescheduling caused by Typhoon Mawar, along with challenges caused by limited supplies and funding. Despite these obstacles, the SHS volunteers and the Saipan Dog Control Program remained steadfast in their commitment to the helping animals of Saipan.

SHS would like to express our sincere gratitude to the following sponsors:

The Lynn Raulerson Trust for their generous sponsorship, which covered the costs of critical surgical equipment and medications in memory of Dr. Lynn Raulerson, a University of Guam biology professor who was passionate about helping the underserved animals of the Marianas. The Lynn Raulerson Trust was also responsible for funding the low-cost spay/neuter clinic at Guam Animals In Need. The generosity if Dr. Raulerson is truly leaving a lasting legacy for animals throughout the region.

The Saipan Mayor’s Office for allowing our use of their shelter facility in collaboration with their Dog Control Program staff. The Dog Control Program staff worked tirelessly with cleaning, crowd control, check-in procedures, and pre-surgery preparations to ensure the clinic’s success.

Saipan Vegas Resort for providing accommodation for our visiting volunteer veterinarian for an extended period of time. With limited funding, we cannot afford accommodation for our visiting vets, yet it is critical that they have a place to stay while volunteering their services.

Atkins Kroll Toyota, for their sponsorship of a rental car for our visiting veterinarian for the duration of her visit, allowing her the freedom to explore the island and travel to and from clinic.

Atkins Kroll also provided a generous financial sponsorship that was used to support the low costs of surgery during this clinic.

Brabu Pharmacy for their donation of a new microscope, along with other diagnostic equipment such as a pet glucometer, urine test strips, and other clinic supplies that will increase the ability to provide diagnostics and evidence-based care.

Gold’s Gym, for their sponsorship of a gym memberships for our volunteer veterinarians to keep them happy and healthy during their visits.

The Shack, Godfather’s, OMG Grill, Julie’s Catering, Ina’s Kitchen, American Pizza Bar & Grille, Lucky Bill, and Spicy Thai: We express our deepest gratitude to these local restaurants for their kind sponsorship of delicious lunches provided during the clinic for our volunteers.

iShop and I Heart Saipan for their sponsorship of the veterinarian’s flight from Guam to Saipan, along with a thoughtful gift basket for our team.

Finally, we would like to thank Lisa Meador-Schoppa Animal Travel Agent for sponsoring the veterinarian’s flight from Los Angeles to Guam on her private pet charter plane. Also, Saipan Humane Society would not be possible without the mentorship and support of Guam Animals In Need, Guam’s only animal shelter established in 1989 and low-cost spay/neuter clinic.

The Saipan Humane Society is grateful to all individuals and businesses who supported and sponsored our spay and neuter clinic. With their assistance, we were able to provide vital veterinary care to numerous animals, making a positive impact on our community’s overall welfare.

SHS looks forward to bringing veterinarians to conduct spay/neuter clinics in the very near future, and welcome all to follow our social media pages for updates. When no veterinarian is present, SHS will continue to offer basic medical services such as Bravecto, deworming, and health consultations in partnership with the Saipan Mayor’s Shelter. (PR)