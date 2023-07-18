DUE TO LACK OF QUORUM, BUDGET ISSUE

Confirmation hearing for 3 appointees canceled

By
|
Posted on Jul 19 2023
Sen. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) canceled the scheduled confirmation hearing yesterday for Gov. Arnold I. Palacios to three appointees due to a lack of quorum.

The Senate Executive Appointments Governmental Investigations Committee was supposed to hold a confirmation hearing yesterday for Valerie M. Atalig, Roland Johnson, and Antonio B. Cabrera.

Atalig was nominated to serve as a member of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board, representing Rota, while Johnson was nominated to server as a member of the Northern Marianas Technical Institute board, representing Saipan and Northern Islands. Cabrera was appointed to serve as a member of the Commonwealth Ports Authority board, representing Saipan and Northern Islands.

Babauta, who chairs the committee, also told Saipan Tribune yesterday that the other reason of the cancelation is to concentrate on the Senate Fiscal Affairs Committee meetings on the House of Representatives concurrent resolution.

Aside from Babauta, the only committee member available yesterday was Sen. Donald M. Manglona (Ind-Rota). The other member, Sen. Paul A. Manglona (Ind-Rota) is on leave for personal medical reasons.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
