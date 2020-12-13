SHSS’ Reyes is BOE student rep

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG Torres has appointed Rainalyn Reyes, a Saipan Southern High School senior, as student representative on the Board of Education. Reyes was elected by her peers, resulting in her appointment.

According to Reyes, she hopes to advocate for students in which “their voices will be heard and taken into account.”

Reyes said she aims to be “the voice” for every student and that she intends to make her time on the board worthwhile. “With me on board, the BOE meetings could have a student perspective,” said Reyes., adding that she would like to bring many changes to the school year that will benefit all students.

Reyes is not a stranger when it comes to leadership. Reyes was vice president of Service for the National Honor Society, secretary of the Student Council, a JROTC staff member, a junior class officer, as well as the secretary in the Youth Advisory Panel.