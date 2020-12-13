CITING JAPAN IS CNMI’S PRIORITY MARKET

Torres to reach out to Skymark

By
|
Posted on Dec 14 2020
Share

Saying Japan remains the CNMI’s priority tourist market, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres disclosed Friday that he is going to reach out this week to Skymark Airlines Inc. in a bid to convince it to resume flying to the CNMI

Speaking at a radio briefing last week, Torres said that many travel partners worked hard with the Marianas Visitors Authority to bring Skymark Airlines and bring back the Japanese market to the CNMI in the first place and that Skymark has been doing very until the COVID-10 pandemic.

“Eventually, they [Japanese] are our priority tourist market,” said Torres, adding that they want to continue that partnership with Skymark.

The governor said he has not reached out yet to Skymark directly, but that he would like to just have conversation with the airlines sometime this week.

Torres said that even Japan is having a hard time because of the pandemic and, like South Korea, also requires a 14-day quarantine when residents return home.

“Japan also has the 14-day quarantine when a resident returns to Japan. Those are the challenges that we have,” he said. “So even if we are safe here, even if we do open and we welcome a travel bubble, there are other factors that each country needs to address, and to allow their tourists or their citizens to leave the country and what to expect when they return home,” he said.

Torres said that, as far as they know, Skymark has suspended all its flights because of COVID-19.

“But we continue to monitor also the tourists domestically within Japan, and what opportunities we have to open those flights back to Saipan,” he said.

Torres said he is hoping that the whole CNMI can benefit from the entry of tourists, whether it’s from Japan or Korea.

He pointed out that, in early ’90s, there were Japanese tourists who would return to the CNMI several times, even as many as 10 times. “So those are the markets that we want to [tap] because those are tourists that travel every year, every other year. And we want to have the CNMI as a world-class destination for all our tourists,” he added.

Starting last March 26, Skymark suspended their Narita-Saipan flights in response to decreased travel demand due to the global coronavirus outbreak and the enforcement of quarantine measures by the CNMI and Japan governments.

Early last week, Torres announced that he anticipates the partial resumption of tourism from South Korea to the CNMI under the bubble travel program that will start next month, January.

He said the CNMI continues to work on reopening the tourism industry through a travel bubble agreement with source markets such as South Korea and Japan. He said the CNMI, however, has to remain cautious to ensure that any resumption of flights puts the health and safety of people first.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

October - December 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - December 9, 2020

Posted On Dec 09 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 4, 2020

Posted On Dec 04 2020

Community Briefs - November 27, 2020

Posted On Nov 27 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

500

Plant. Picture. Post: Join the #Plant500Marianas Trees Challenge

Posted On Dec 10 2020

Coral culture and restoration through the Saipan Pilot Coral Nursery

Posted On Nov 26 2020
schools

Schools for Environmental Conservation

Posted On Nov 12 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

December 14, 2020, 4:49 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 71%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:35 AM
sunset: 5:49 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune