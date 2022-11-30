Sibling supremacy in Turkey Cross

Billie Inabo Pangelinan in action in the Power Puff Class of last weekend’s Turkey Cross Race at the Cowtown Race Track.(ANDO AGULTO)

Billie Inabo Pangelinan proved to all and sundry that she’s the best woman rider in the Marianas, while her older brother, Corry, continued his perfection in the Intermediate Class after both crushed the opposition in last weekend’s Turkey Cross Race at the Cowtown Race Track.

Taking all comers from the Marianas Racing Association and Guam International Raceway Motorcycle and ATV Club, Billie won both heats in the Power Puff Girls Class for a perfect 50 points on Saturday and Sunday.

Nanako Celis came in second with 44 points, while Guam’s Jo’naye Cruz completed the Top 3 with 40 points. Shaniah Alvarez completed the racers’ list with 36 points.

Corry Pangelinan in action in the Intermediate Class of last weekend’s Turkey Cross Race at the Cowtown Race Track. (LAO ZHANG)

The reigning MRA Rider of the Year said she just tried her usual best in the Turkey Cross Race and her primary motivation was just to enjoy.

“I feel that I had an excellent performance throughout the races, and I mainly just wanted to have fun! I definitely had a wonderful time racing with the Power Puff Class! The Guam racers brought over an exciting show! Those riders gave us a fun show to put on. Racing with them this year is probably my favorite race throughout the year!” said the 13-year-old from Dandan Middle School.

Billie also raced in the Minis II Class won by New Zealand’s Richard Wenden, but came in third with 38 points. Wenden was perfect in the division with 50 points, followed by Guam’s John Aguon with 42 points. 

“Racing with the two boys from Guam in the Minis II was definitely fun and challenging. Being able to race with new riders was a wonderful experience! I was able to learn a few things from them!” she added.

Billie thanked her sponsors Team Ericco, Pokka, Marianas Native, and Joeten Motors Co. She also acknowledged the support of her family.

“I want to dedicate this win to my parents, Abby and Glen Pangelinan. They’ve made this whole thing possible from the beginning. I couldn’t thank them enough for their continuous support for my favorite sport!”

For his part, Corry won the Intermediate Class with another perfect 50 points. He was followed by two Guam riders—Abraham Guerrero and Zachary Cruz with 42 points and 40 points, respectively. 

“I’m really proud of myself for maintaining my lead. I was really nervous at first because they looked really intimidating. But overall I’m just really proud to say that I won against Guam,” he said when asked about last weekend’s race.

The 18-year-old senior from Marianas High School also said it was a thrill to finally race against Guam’s best riders.

“It was fun having Guam over to come and race here on Saipan. I really enjoyed racing against some of Guam’s fastest riders. They are very well trained and super fast, I wish to race with them again soon,” he said. 

The elder Pangelinan dedicated his victory to his family, friends, and to everyone who supported him throughout the races (Justice Trolii Ngewakl and his pit crew). He also thanked his sponsors, namely Ericco Racing Team, Pokka, Forever CNMI, Marianas Native, Joeten Motors Co., Herman’s Bakery, and YCO Hardware True Value.

In the Mama Class, Maribel Igitol won both heats to finish on top with 50 points. Mari Alvarez came in second with 44 points, while Marissa Rasa finished third with 40 points. 

In the Peewee I, Guam finished 1-2 with Kiko Grey accumulating 50 points and Kyan Mayo getting 44 points.

Keenon Togawa won the Pewee II Class with 50 points with Guam’s Cason Brooks the runner-up with 44 points.

In the Minis I Class, Guam again got the checkered flag with Alize Mondia getting a perfect 50 points. The visitors actually swept the competition with Talen San Nicolas and Daniel Salas completing the Top 3 with 44 points and 40 points, respectively.

In all, CNMI riders won nine of the 14 divisions in the Turkey Cross Race. Results of the other divisions will be published in the next issues of Saipan Tribune.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

