MVA, partners light up the night for the holiday season

Dec 01 2022

The Garapan Fishing Base is being readied Wednesday with Christmas décor that will be displayed over the course of the Christmas in the Marianas celebration. (KIMBERLY B. ESMORES)

The Marianas Visitors Authority has undertaken several holiday lights projects to brighten the holidays in the Marianas.

With the sponsorship support of local companies, the main thoroughfare of Beach Road will be illuminated today, Dec. 1, with iconic Christmas scenes from Garapan to Susupe. Sponsoring companies are Lollipops, Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan, Aqua Resort Club Saipan, Fishing Tackle and Sporting Goods, Century Hotel, iShop, DFS T Galleria, Marpac, E-Land Group, and Docomo Pacific.

“We’re pleased to bring back our roadside holiday series of light displays this year, with some new additions,” said MVA acting managing director Judy C. Torres. “Most especially, we thank the local businesses who have helped make it possible, as well as the Department of Public Lands, Department of Lands and Natural Resources, Office of Indigenous Affairs, Commonwealth Utilities Corp., Department of Public Works, Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality, Saipan Zoning Office, and the Office of Grants Management for their partnership in making this project come to life.. And we invite the public to also stop by Garapan Fishing Base to see our Christmas display over the course of our Christmas in the Marianas celebration starting this weekend.”

The MVA’s annual signature event will kick off on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Garapan Fishing Base from 5pm to 9pm and will also be held on Dec. 10 and 17, 2022, and Jan. 7, 2023. The event features live holiday entertainment, food and drink sales, a mini Christmas Village, and a walk-through experience featuring light sculptures of indigenous symbols.

On Rota the MVA is partnering with the Rota Mayor’s Office on a contest for the best decorated house. Registration is open for Rota homeowners at the Rota Mayor’s Office until 2:30pm on Dec. 9, 2022. Judging will be held on Dec. 13, 2022. The MVA and Rota Mayor’s Office are sponsoring cash prizes for the competition: $1,000 for first place, $700 for second place, and $500 for third place. For more information or an application, contact the Rota Mayor’s Office at 532-9451 ext. 105 or email cpgorota2015@gmail.com.

On Tinian a contest for best decorated building will be held in two categories: residential and business/government office, and a children’s caroling and costume contest will be held. For more information, contact MVA Tinian field operations supervisor Vida Borja at vborja@mymarianas.com or 433-9365. (MVA)

