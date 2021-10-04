Sikkel, Kim rule middle school XC qualifier

GCA, SIS split team events
By
|
Posted on Oct 05 2021
Share

Moshe Sikkel and Abbie Kim dominated the middle school division of the final PSS/NMA Cross Country Qualifier last Saturday at the old Saipan Country Club golf course behind Saipan Vegas.

Saipan International School’s Sikkel finished first in the under-14 division after completing the 2-mile course in 9.43. He was followed by Francisco M. Sablan Middle School’s Christian Lucero and Grace Christian Academy’s Takeru Jim with times of 10.05 and 10.59. respectively.

In the team event, GCA topped the boys middle school division with Mt. Carmel School coming second and SIS taking third place.

Sikkel, who also won the first two editions of the cross country race, said last Saturday’s competition was a good tune-up for the championships next week.

“It felt like I ran a good race. Since the next race is the same it was a good chance to practice for next week,” he said.

When asked what he thinks about his chances in the cross country championships, Sikkel said there’s a fairly good chance he lands in the Top 3.

Saipan Community School’s Kim was the fleetest afoot in the girls middle school division after crossing the finish line in 12.22. A couple of SIS runners—Aubrey White and Suki Peng—came in second and third with runs of 12.5 and 13.33, respectively.

SIS topped the girls middle school division with GCA finishing runner-up.

Kim said she’s just thankful she won her division.

“When I’m running I want to give up and walk because I’m tired. However my coach taught me that having a positive attitude while running is very important. I started running over 9 years ago when I was in K-5 and now I am in the 8th grade. I appreciate SCS for giving me the opportunity to run cross country. I will keep running until I graduate college and I thank my coaches for helping me improve as a runner!” she said.

Results of the elementary division will be published in tomorrow’s issue of Saipan Tribune.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC 2021: Community unites to clean NMI coasts

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC volunteers speak up!

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 5, 2021

Posted On Oct 05 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 27, 2021

Posted On Sep 27 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 21, 2021

Posted On Sep 22 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 5, 2021, 8:09 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:03 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune