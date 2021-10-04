Sikkel, Kim rule middle school XC qualifier

Share











Moshe Sikkel and Abbie Kim dominated the middle school division of the final PSS/NMA Cross Country Qualifier last Saturday at the old Saipan Country Club golf course behind Saipan Vegas.

Saipan International School’s Sikkel finished first in the under-14 division after completing the 2-mile course in 9.43. He was followed by Francisco M. Sablan Middle School’s Christian Lucero and Grace Christian Academy’s Takeru Jim with times of 10.05 and 10.59. respectively.

In the team event, GCA topped the boys middle school division with Mt. Carmel School coming second and SIS taking third place.

Sikkel, who also won the first two editions of the cross country race, said last Saturday’s competition was a good tune-up for the championships next week.

“It felt like I ran a good race. Since the next race is the same it was a good chance to practice for next week,” he said.

When asked what he thinks about his chances in the cross country championships, Sikkel said there’s a fairly good chance he lands in the Top 3.

Saipan Community School’s Kim was the fleetest afoot in the girls middle school division after crossing the finish line in 12.22. A couple of SIS runners—Aubrey White and Suki Peng—came in second and third with runs of 12.5 and 13.33, respectively.

SIS topped the girls middle school division with GCA finishing runner-up.

Kim said she’s just thankful she won her division.

“When I’m running I want to give up and walk because I’m tired. However my coach taught me that having a positive attitude while running is very important. I started running over 9 years ago when I was in K-5 and now I am in the 8th grade. I appreciate SCS for giving me the opportunity to run cross country. I will keep running until I graduate college and I thank my coaches for helping me improve as a runner!” she said.

Results of the elementary division will be published in tomorrow’s issue of Saipan Tribune.