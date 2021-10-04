Capsized kayakers, distressed swimmers over the weekend

Share











The case of the overdue kayaker whose body was later found floating face down near the barrier reef of the Saipan Lagoon was not the only incident that occurred over the weekend, with the Department of Public Safety actually responding to two other reports of distressed swimmers and capsized kayaks.

According to Department of Public Safety spokesperson Dre Pangelinan, DPS responded to three incidents over the weekend and, of the three, only one resulted in a fatality.

The most recent incident DPS responded to was a call regarding two distressed kayakers at around 5:25pm last Sunday within Pau Pau lagoon in San Roque. DPS Boating Safety made it to the scene at around 5:36pm and found that both kayakers had made it safely back to shore.

Police learned that the first kayaker was fishing near the reef line when, as he was reeling in a fresh catch, a big wave knocked him overboard. His friend saw that he needed assistance and got into another kayak and paddled out from shore. The second kayaker managed to reach the first kayaker and both were able to make their way back to shore.

Earlier that day, at around 12:18pm, DPS received a call regarding three distressed swimmers just behind the Aquarius Beach Tower in Chalan Kanoa.

DPS Boating Safety Section immediately launched the Zodiac 1 Rescue boat from the Smiling Cove Marina to assist. Fortunately, the three swimmers were rescued and made it back to shore safely.

Police learned that a group of four teenagers began fishing around 10am when strong currents pulled the group out to the reef at around 11am. At approximately 11:30am, the group attempted to swim back to shore, but two were having a hard time. One friend swam to shore to call for police assistance while the two friends outside the reef managed to ride a wave that pushed them back to shore.

Meanwhile, at around 2:41pm last Friday, DPS responded to a report regarding a capsized kayak that belonged to the late Juan A. Aldan. His vessel was reportedly found in the waters fronting the National Office Supply along Beach Road. At about 2:58pm, DPS Boating Safety Section launched a jetboat from the Smiling Cove Marina to assist.

At about 3:18pm, the jetboat arrived at the capsized kayak and did not notice any operator nearby. A surface diver was deployed as the jetboat continued to search between Oleai and the Garapan Fishing Base.

During the first-day search, several items were recovered, including a yellow kayak, black Jansport bag, and two blue cushions. The search was then called off at about 6:54 pm due to low light and was continued the next day.

At around 7am the following morning, DPS rescue boats and DPS jet skis, along with a Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services boat, continued the search.

At about 11:08am, a boater entering the channel noticed an unresponsive individual floating in the water. The witness immediately called 911 for police assistance. A nearby jet ski was dispatched to meet with the boater.

The victim was brought to the Fishing Base Marina where a family member identified the victim as Aldan.

At about 11:18am, medics transported the victim to the Commonwealth Health Center where Dr. Brian Strickland pronounced the victim dead at 11:29am.

DPS encourages kayakers and swimmers to notify friends or family members about float plans or what area they plan to visit and what time you expect to return. Kayakers and swimmers should also check the weather prior to paddling out and always pack sufficient hydration, especially on hot sunny days.