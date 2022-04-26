SIS alumna to pursue master’s at Harvard

Share











Saipan International School alumna Gio Hur has been admitted to Harvard University for the fall 2022 term, where she will pursue a master’s degree in Landscape Architecture.

After graduating from SIS in 2018, Hur accepted a position at University of California Berkely and she will graduate with the Bachelor of Science degree with distinction—highest honors, majoring in Landscape Architecture with dual minors in Conservation & Resource Studies and Sustainable Design on May 14, 2022.

SIS is proud of the accomplishments of this talented Gecko alumna and wishes her great success in her new endeavor. “Gio has many talents—sports, drawing, dancing,” said Mili Saiki, SIS business manager. “She was always very dedicated and I am happy to see she has reached her goals through hard work and determination.”

This fall, Hur will begin a three-year course of study toward a Master of Science degree in Landscape Architecture. The Department of Landscape Architecture at Harvard is home to the oldest and most distinguished academic program in landscape architecture in the world. Its mission is to advance research and innovative design practices in the natural and built environments, as they intersect with processes of urbanization and the present realities of a changing climate. (SIS)