SIS alumna to pursue master’s at Harvard

By
|
Posted on Apr 27 2022

Tag:
Share

Saipan International School alumna Gio Hur. (Contributed Photo)

Saipan International School alumna Gio Hur has been admitted to Harvard University for the fall 2022 term, where she will pursue a master’s degree in Landscape Architecture.

After graduating from SIS in 2018, Hur accepted a position at University of California Berkely and she will graduate with the Bachelor of Science degree with distinction—highest honors, majoring in Landscape Architecture with dual minors in Conservation & Resource Studies and Sustainable Design on May 14, 2022.

SIS is proud of the accomplishments of this talented Gecko alumna and wishes her great success in her new endeavor. “Gio has many talents—sports, drawing, dancing,” said Mili Saiki, SIS business manager. “She was always very dedicated and I am happy to see she has reached her goals through hard work and determination.”

This fall, Hur will begin a three-year course of study toward a Master of Science degree in Landscape Architecture. The Department of Landscape Architecture at Harvard is home to the oldest and most distinguished academic program in landscape architecture in the world. Its mission is to advance research and innovative design practices in the natural and built environments, as they intersect with processes of urbanization and the present realities of a changing climate. (SIS)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

NMIVA
0

MHS 2 triumphs over SIS 1 in boys HS v-ball

Posted On Apr 08 2022
, By
SIS
0

SIS starts open enrollment for next school year

Posted On Mar 25 2022
, By
0

SIS starts open enrollment for next school year

Posted On Mar 23 2022
, By
NMBA
0

SIS vs Hopwood 1 in MS badminton finals

Posted On Mar 10 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

With Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ impeachment trial now set to go ahead, do you plan to watch the trial’s livestream broadcast?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

G3 Conservation Corps invites volunteers to Guam cleanups

Posted On Apr 21 2022

Restoring the MIHA Wetland

Posted On Apr 14 2022
Sugar

Sugar Dock Rehabilitation moves forward

Posted On Apr 07 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 22, 2022

Posted On Apr 22 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 21, 2022

Posted On Apr 21 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 20, 2022

Posted On Apr 20 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

April 27, 2022, 6:03 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:56 AM
sunset: 6:33 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune