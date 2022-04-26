Arrivals up 1,603% in March

By
|
Posted on Apr 27 2022
Share

Arrivals to the islands of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota grew 1,603% to 4,155 visitors in March 2022, compared to 244 visitors received in March 2021, according to the Marianas Visitors Authority.

The figure is an overall decrease of 88% from 35,295 visitors received in March 2019, marking another month of small gains in a continued challenging road ahead for the recovery of the Marianas tourism economy.

A majority of visitors in March arrived from South Korea, the Marianas’ largest source market prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, with 2,832 visitors arriving. This compares to February 2021, when the Marianas received only one visitor from South Korea. The Marianas has 12 flights operated by five airlines arriving weekly from Seoul and Busan. As of March 21 all inbound passengers to Korea are no longer required to quarantine, which is expected to further drive travel demand.

The MVA is also working with major travel industry partners in Japan to reboot the market with direct flights this summer. Japan has recently eased quarantine requirements for returning residents, although overall demand for international travel remains low.

The Marianas also received 681 visitors from Guam, 515 visitors from the United States, and a combined 127 additional visitors from all other destinations in March. (MVA)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

With Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ impeachment trial now set to go ahead, do you plan to watch the trial’s livestream broadcast?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

G3 Conservation Corps invites volunteers to Guam cleanups

Posted On Apr 21 2022

Restoring the MIHA Wetland

Posted On Apr 14 2022
Sugar

Sugar Dock Rehabilitation moves forward

Posted On Apr 07 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 22, 2022

Posted On Apr 22 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 21, 2022

Posted On Apr 21 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 20, 2022

Posted On Apr 20 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

April 27, 2022, 6:05 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:56 AM
sunset: 6:33 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune