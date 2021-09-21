SIS, Garapan-2 secure playoff seats

Saipan International School’s Quido Jambor, right, and Koblerville Elementary School-2’s Anissa Masga

Saipan International School’s Quido Jambor, right, and Koblerville Elementary School-2’s Anissa Masga, center, chase the ball during their game in the NMIFA-PSS Interscholastic Soccer League 2021-2022 last week at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville. (Contributed photo)

Saipan International School and Garapan Elementary School-2 won their first two games in the NMIFA-PSS Interscholastic Soccer League 2021-2022 to clinch playoff berths.

The Geckos first defeated Koblerville Elementary School-2 last Wednesday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville, 6-0, and then topped San Vicente Elementary School last Friday, 6-2, to move one win away from sweeping their pool games in Group A.

Lukas Lee had a hat trick in SIS’ shutout victory over Koblerville, while Beatrice Gross and Yutaro Kitagawa added one goal apiece, and the Geckos also got an own goal. Versus San Vicente, Lee and Gross delivered two goals each, while Johnny Zhang and Kitagawa contributed one apiece. San Vicente drew its pair of goals from Ronald Manabat.

In Group B, Garapan-2 duplicated SIS’ 2-0-0 win-draw-loss record after prevailing over Saipan Community School, 5-1, and Gregorio T. Camacho Elementary School, 3-0.

Kanoa Owens made all three goals in Garapan-2’s triumph over GTC last Friday and had four in their earlier victory over SCS. Angel Calyag recorded the other goal in the Mallards’ win against SCS last Wednesday.

Koblerville-1 4, SCS 2
Koblerville-1 4, GTC 0

Joining Garapan on top of the team standings in Group B is Koblerville-1.

The Umangs notched their first win last Wednesday against GTC, behind the four goals of Napu Pangelinan. For its second victory, Koblerville-1 edged SCS last Friday.

Pangelinan nailed twin goals in the win, while Bryan Salamat and Morris Atalig chipped in one each. Maria Kai Haberman-Smith logged the pair of goals for SCS.

Koblerville-1 and Garapan-2 will dispute the top spot in the team standings in Group B tomorrow, Thursday. Regardless of the results, both teams are already assured of slots to the eight-team playoff round. The Top 2 teams after the round-robin play (in four groups) advance to the playoffs, which will start on Sept. 29. The pairings in the first round are as follows: A1 vs C2; C1 vs A2; B1 vs D2; D1 vs B2.

WSR-2 2, SDA 1

In other results last Friday, William S. Reyes Elementary School-2 won its first match of the season after nosing out Seventh Day Adventist.

Herman Villagomez saved the day for WSR, as he scored the go-ahead in the 27th minute. He also recorded the other goal for the Kingfishers, while Jebro Leon posted the lone goal for SDA.

WSR-2 and SDA are in Group D along with Grace Christian Academy and Kagman Elementary School.

GCA 8, Kagman 1

The GCA Eagles had a rousing start after dominating Kagman.

Mateo Angeles, Aaleyah Fatialofa, and Juan Alfonso Magboo scored two goals apiece to hand GCA an easy victory over Kagman,which got its only goal from Trey Manglona.

WSR-1 11, MCS 0

In the Group C match last Wednesday, WSR-1 coasted past Mt. Carmel School.

Izaiah Tenorio and Jon Aldric Antonio teamed up in powering WSR-1 to its debut win with the former firing four goals and the latter adding three.

