COMMUNITY BRIEFS – September 21, 2021

UOG to host free online session on Advanced Care Planning

Man’amko and their families will have an opportunity to learn about advanced care planning in two upcoming live Zoom sessions hosted by the Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program under the University of Guam School of Health. Advanced care planning is the process of discussing and choosing future health care and medical treatment options.

The sessions will be led by Annamma Varghese, an assisting professor of nursing at UOG who holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree, and Dr. Delores J. Lee, a family medicine physician at Evergreen Health Center.

The sessions are free to members of the public in Guam and throughout Micronesia.

To register, visit the following links:

• 9am – 10am on Saturday, Sept. 25: https://zoom.us/j/93633129791

• 9am – 10am on Tuesday, Sept. 28: https://zoom.us/j/94643880889

For more information, call (671) 735-0109 or email uog.gwep@triton.uog.edu. (PR)

Free webinars on federal contracting

The Guam Procurement Technical Assistance Center is offering free live webinars in September. Webinars run from 10am to 11:30am and will be conducted via Zoom. Links to the live webinar and the webinar evaluation will be emailed to all registered attendees 15 minutes before the start of the webinar.

Sept. 23, 2021: FAR Clauses Explained-Confused by all the FAR clauses referenced in government solicitations? The Guam PTAC will demystify these Federal Acquisition Regulations. Join us as we explain many of the common FAR clauses found in Federal solicitations.

Sept. 30, 2021: Government of Guam Procurement-The Guam PTAC will explain Government of Guam Procurement, where to find opportunities, and how to submit bids.

To register, visit the PTAC website at http://guamptac.com/news-and-events.php. (PR)