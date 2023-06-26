Six from the CNMI graduate from Boise State University

Share











Six students from the CNMI have completed their studies and turned their tassels at the recent graduation ceremony at Boise State University in Idaho, signifying the end of their college journey.

Both Mariette Elena Ogo Barcinas and Joshua Abragan graduated with magna cum laude honors, while Jodeen Masga Fredrick and Adina Christiana Maratita Reyes both graduated with cum laude honors. The other graduates from the CNMI are Manuel DLG Sablan and Joanie Paraiso. Both Reyes and Barcinas are from Rota, while Abragan, Sablan, Fredrick, and Paraiso are from Saipan.

“Despite the challenges of the pandemic and switching majors, I managed to graduate on time with high honors, and I am so relieved. I feel so proud of myself and of my other peers for making it through. All that effort was definitely worth it,” said 21-year-old Abragan, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology: Human Performance and Exercise Science Emphasis, with a minor in Psychology. He is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Clinical Exercise Physiology at the University of Delaware.

While in school, he will be interning at Christiana Care Hospital and the University of Delaware clinic. These will involve working in various areas such as cardiac rehabilitation, pulmonary rehabilitation, exercise training/counseling, renal rehabilitation, cancer rehabilitation, Parkinson’s disease rehabilitation, and cardiac diagnostic testing.

For Sablan, who graduated with a master’s degree, he said he is glad about finishing the course, “but it was really a bittersweet moment as I enjoyed the challenge brought by coursework and the connections I’ve made through school. Now that I’m finished I am excited to continue with my career and provide value to our community.”

Now armed with a master’s degree in Accountancy, Sablan, who is currently an accountant for JG Sablan Ice & Water, Inc., is looking forward to attaining a CPA license and practice in the CNMI.

“I would like to thank my friends and family for their continued support and wise advice, but I would most especially like to thank my parents as they had given me the opportunity and resources necessary to succeed,” said Sablan.

Fredrick, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Biology, said that graduating is always a great feeling. “I feel very accomplished and proud of myself, especially knowing the road to get this degree was not the smoothest ride. Reaching this milestone in my life feels amazing, and it only makes me want to go on and pursue more. I just want to thank my parents, family (both near and far), and friends for always encouraging me to keep going and to never give up. They definitely made these past few years manageable and fun,” said Fredrick. “Right now, I’m just planning to secure a job relating to my field, and just enjoy life as it comes.” She has plans to obtain a master’s degree in about a year or so.

Barcinas, who majored in Psychology and Sociology with a minor in Business, not only graduated with honors but also packed a number of accomplishments during her college career, including helping establish the Boise State CNMI Club; helping build a school for underprivileged children in Jamaica; and interning at the Idaho State Board of Education. Barcinas was also an orientation leader; a peer mentor for TRiO Rising Scholars; and a member of the Student Philanthropy Board, Beta Gamma Sigma, National Society of Collegiate Scholars, Psi Chi Honor Society, and Zeta Tau Alpha.

When asked on how she feels to finally graduate, she said, “While I feel a sense of relief, I am definitely going to miss Boise State and the beautiful memories I made there. Throughout my undergraduate years, we’ve built a strong CNMI community, and I am also going to miss the people who kept me inspired and warm when I needed it most. I’ve grown immensely through the challenges encountered, and they have only strengthened me in ways that continue to propel me forward.”

The establishment of the Boise State CNMI Club was also due to the efforts of Reyes, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology, minor in Psychology. Together with Barcinas and with the help of another student, they established Boise’s CNMI Club.

“Being a graduate has filled me with excitement. It has marked an ending to one chapter I will forever remember and cherish, but it also allows me to continue onto a new chapter that may be filled with endless opportunities… I hope to continue pursuing a higher degree in the field of physical therapy and I plan on working toward a marketing degree. But before continuing on, I hope to take some time to travel and explore more of the world,” Reyes said.

Reyes also was recognized as being a part of the Dean’s List with Highest Honors Fall 2019, the Dean’s List with Highest Honors Spring 2020, Dean’s List with Honors with 2021. She is currently working as Boise State’s dining marketing coordinator.

Paraiso, who finished a degree in Integrated Media and Strategic Communication Emphasis in Integrated Media (Broadcast TV major), said that graduating is certainly a joyous celebration, but she also feels personally sad “because most of my gigs for broadcast and live events ran through the university. I had shows to produce and direct every week for class and my job in Boise State Esports, so I miss the work grind.” Aside from her work on the Boise State Esports broadcasting team during her college career, Paraiso is currently employed as a stagehand with CP Audio and Remote Tech for Lotus Communication Corp. “I hope to continue working in the broadcast industry and live events for anything media that ranges from concerts, to TV, radio, and other things. …I want to thank my teacher Nathan Snyder, Bryce Cornwell, and Brandon Watkins for being so welcoming and teaching me everything during my college life. They are literally the best people to work and be with almost everyday. They allowed me to learn and teach me everything that I asked about broadcast, live events, and any random thing.”