BOH recognized with bronze US President’s Volunteer Service Award

HONOLULU, Hawaii—Bank of Hawaii was honored on June 13 with a bronze level U.S. President’s Volunteer Service Award at the JA Volunteer Summit, presented by Mercedes-Benz USA in Washington, D.C. The award recognizes select organizations that contributed at least 1,000 Junior Achievement volunteer service hours during the 2021-2022 school year. With 1,081 volunteer hours that year, Bank of Hawaii is the only Hawaii-based company to receive this recognition.

“This national service award for Bank of Hawaii is a reflection of the many bank employees who are passionate about working with youth in our community,” said Natalie Fogle, Bank of Hawaii senior vice president and Junior Achievement of Hawaii board member. “Children often have little exposure to money or the impact of responsible money management until meeting our volunteers. Seeing them grasp this important life lesson is why we volunteer.”

Bank of Hawaii is committed to volunteering with youth in Hawaii and across the West Pacific region to teach financial literacy. Since 2009, bank employees have focused on leading unique financial educational opportunities, including SmartMoney Lesson Day for middle and high school students and More than Money lessons for elementary-aged students.

The U.S. President’s Volunteer Service Award was presented to 65 organizations from across the country this year in acknowledgment of their continued volunteer work despite ongoing limitations due to the pandemic.

“In recent years, the way we work hasn’t been the only thing that has changed. So has the way we volunteer,” said David Earles, Junior Achievement of Hawaii President. “Junior Achievement is committed to finding new and engaging ways for working professionals to volunteer. These award recipients have been exceptional supporters in helping JA find ways to do this. We greatly appreciate their commitment to the young people we serve.”

The annual recognition was created in 2003 by the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation to honor those who, by their demonstrated commitment and example, inspire others to engage in volunteer service. (PR)