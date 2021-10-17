Six incoming travelers test positive

Posted on Oct 18 2021

Six more incoming travelers have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI’s total to 288.

According to a Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. news release yesterday, the new cases were identified by travel screening and confirmed positive through arrival testing on Oct. 15 and fifth-day testing on Oct. 16.

The individuals have been quarantined and are being actively monitored, and CHCC’s contact tracing team has already begun reaching out to those who were in closest contact with the six. CHCC also reported that there are currently no active COVID-19-related hospitalizations in the CNMI.

In related news, CHCC chief executive officer Esther Muña and Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force chairman Warren Villagomez were welcomed as guests during Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ media briefing on KKMP radio last Friday.

Muña shared that the vaccinatecnmi.com dashboard was updated to display how many individuals so far have received additional doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. As of Sunday, 1,659 individuals have received an additional shot. Muña added that 82.9% of the CNMI’s eligible population, or just over 35,000 individuals in the CNMI, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

