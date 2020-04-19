Skymark extends flight suspension to May 31

Share







Skymark Airlines Inc. has extended the suspension of all flight operations between Narita and Saipan until May 31, 2020, due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Skymark said they made the decision in response to decreased travel demand due to the global coronavirus outbreak and the enforcement of quarantine measures by the CNMI and Japanese governments.

Skymark said they will reach out to customers with an applicable flight ticket by email or by phone and will accept full refund requests or flight changes with no cancellation fee.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation. We will continue to give top priority to the safety of our flights,” Skymark said.

Skymark’s last flights between Saipan and Japan were last March 25. The company’s original plan was for the suspension to last only until May 10, 2020.

Commonwealth Ports Authority board chair Kimberlyn King-Hinds said yesterday that Japan’s coronavirus cases have spiked in the last few weeks, and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has extended the state of emergency to the entirety of Japan. King-Hinds said Skymark’s announcement of continued suspension was foreseeable given the circumstances.

“Our hearts and prayers go to the people of Japan during these challenging times. Skymark is a great friend of the CNMI and CPA thanks them for their continued commitment to our partnership,” she said.