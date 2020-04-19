Skymark extends flight suspension to May 31

By
|
Posted on Apr 20 2020
Share

Skymark Airlines Inc. has extended the suspension of all flight operations between Narita and Saipan until May 31, 2020, due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Skymark said they made the decision in response to decreased travel demand due to the global coronavirus outbreak and the enforcement of quarantine measures by the CNMI and Japanese governments.

Skymark said they will reach out to customers with an applicable flight ticket by email or by phone and will accept full refund requests or flight changes with no cancellation fee.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation. We will continue to give top priority to the safety of our flights,” Skymark said.

Skymark’s last flights between Saipan and Japan were last March 25. The company’s original plan was for the suspension to last only until May 10, 2020.

Commonwealth Ports Authority board chair Kimberlyn King-Hinds said yesterday that Japan’s coronavirus cases have spiked in the last few weeks, and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has extended the state of emergency to the entirety of Japan. King-Hinds said Skymark’s announcement of continued suspension was foreseeable given the circumstances.

“Our hearts and prayers go to the people of Japan during these challenging times. Skymark is a great friend of the CNMI and CPA thanks them for their continued commitment to our partnership,” she said.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

April 2020

TAGA Plus

January - March 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - April 20, 2020

Posted On Apr 20 2020

Community Briefs - April 15, 2020

Posted On Apr 15 2020

Community Briefs - April 14, 2020

Posted On Apr 14 2020

Life and Style

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Miyako chef wins ‘Good Taste Series Competition’

Posted On Aug 02 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

April 20, 2020, 2:47 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
31°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 62%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 5:59 AM
sunset: 6:32 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune