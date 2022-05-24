SLLBA’s Mike Borja to step down

By
|
Posted on May 25 2022

Tag:
Share

Saipan Little League Baseball Association president Mike Borja is looking forward to spending more weekends with his grandchildren after announcing he will retire from the program after the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022.(MARK RABAGO)

Saipan Little League Baseball Association president Mike Borja will be stepping down from his post due to health issues and to have more time with his family.

The 54-year-old Division of Roads and Grounds director has served the Little League board for over 30 years and has been president for around 20 years.

“I will call a meeting to formally tell the board I’m stepping down. I’m planning to retire from the Little League board after the Pacific Mini Games,” he told Saipan Tribune.

The lifelong San Francisco Giants fan said recent health problems is forcing him to step down from the presidency of the local Little League program.

“I want to avoid being stressed because of my high blood pressure and in 2019 I had an internal bleeding. I also have eight grandkids and I want to spend more time with them.”

Borja said his proudest accomplishment as Little League president is that the program excelled in regional tournaments and even advanced to many World Series during his tenure.

“There’s a lot of them from Majors division, to Junior and Senior leagues, and even Big League.”

His only regret is not having the opportunity to usher in the return of Little League after the COVID-19 pandemic mothballed the past couple of seasons.

“Not really leaving on a high note because Little League has been dormant the past couple of years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Borja said at least he’s leaving with a competent Little League board intact.

“I have confidence in whoever is coming in. We cannot hold people down. We have to help each other. There’s only one Marianas and if we try to negatively label somebody it’s not appropriate. One thing that also makes me proud of this Little League program is that it’s a diverse group as we not only have men on the board but also a lot of women. Annie Flores is still there and Peding Tenorio is still there.”

He’s also glad that things are about to look up for Little League with the Francisco “Tan’ Ko” M. Palacios Baseball Field as good as new following a makeover for the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022.

Borja also noticed that despite having no Little League program the past couple of years, interest on local baseball talent hasn’t waned as evidenced by the two-day baseball clinic the University of Guam will be hosting at the Capitol Hill Softball Field this week.

“Good that UOG will be here for a sports clinic and also tell the kids what are the benefits and the opportunities of playing college baseball at UOG. It’s good that here in our region we’re working collaboratively instead of going against each other. We’re all Marianas and just because we’re separated by water doesn’t mean we can’t work together,” he said.

Borja’s biggest supporter, his wife Geraldine, couldn’t hide her relief that she’ll finally have his husband home for the weekends.

“Of course I’m happy but I think my grandkids are happier because he’ll finally be with them every weekend,” she said.

And Borja couldn’t agree more. “The past 30 or so years every Little League season Saturday and Sunday I’ll be on the field…but I’ll still be around Little League to help if the board needs me,” he said.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Little League opening pushed back

Posted On Feb 16 2018
, By

Little League requirements deadline tomorrow

Posted On Feb 02 2018
, By

SLLB starts preparation for 2018 season

Posted On Dec 11 2017
, By

Saipan Little League Baseball meeting Saturday

Posted On Dec 06 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

At this point, have you already decided on who you will vote for in November?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

Community Briefs May 25, 2022

Posted On May 25 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 24, 2022

Posted On May 24 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 20, 2022

Posted On May 20 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

May 25, 2022, 6:07 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 3 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:41 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune