Small craft advisory until 6am today
A small craft advisory is in effect until 6am today, Friday, in the coastal waters of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota. A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots are expected to produce wave conditions hazardous to small craft.
Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam, and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, winds of 15 to 20 knots with frequent gusts to 25 knots will be present in Marianas coastal waters until 6am today.
Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid boating in hazardous conditions. (Saipan Tribune)